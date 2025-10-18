Zaira Wasim Announces Marriage

Former actor Zaira Wasim, known for her acclaimed performances in Dangal and Secret Superstar, has tied the knot. The 25-year-old, who left Bollywood in 2019 citing religious reasons, shared photos from her nikaah ceremony on social media, marking her first personal post in years.

Captioned “Qubool hai x3,” the photos showed the newlyweds signing their marriage contract and posing with their backs to the camera. Zaira, who chose to keep her husband’s identity private, did not reveal his name or face.

One photo shows Zaira signing her nikaah nama (marriage contract), her hands decorated with mehendi and a striking emerald ring, while another captures her standing beside her husband under the night sky. Zaira wore a bright red outfit with golden embroidery and a red dupatta, while her groom opted for a cream sherwani.

Fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with congratulations, celebrating Zaira’s new beginning. Since stepping away from films after Secret Superstar, the National Award-winning actor has largely stayed out of the public eye, occasionally sharing posts rooted in faith and reflection.