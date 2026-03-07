Young, Bold, Unstoppable

Hyderabad’s Bhavitha Mandava has added yet another feather to her designer hat. The 26-year-old architect has become the first Indian model to secure a contract with Chanel, and the first to be named the iconic brand’s in-house ambassador. Taking to Instagram, Bhavitha shared that the brand has long stood as a symbol of the modern working woman in motion, a vision she deeply resonates with. Bhavitha credits designer Matthieu Blazy for giving her a major fashion breakthrough when she debuted in his Bottega Veneta show. Blazy, who has described Bhavitha as someone who carries a deep sense of joy, has also called her his muse. She opened his debut Chanel collection staged in a New York subway last year and in January closed his Paris Couture show — two defining moments in her rapidly rising career.

Modelling was never Bhavitha’s plan; she began doing it while studying architecture in New York to pay her tuition fees.



