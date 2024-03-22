Young artists make a mark

For long, Hyderabad has been known for its iconic artists and figures, including Jadgish Mittal, Laxma Goud, Thota Vaikuntam, and the late Surya Prakash. In the last decade or so, there has been an emergence of younger artists who are gently moving away from traditional tropes. They are dabbling into new genres, experimenting, and creating a name for themselves. Multidisciplinary artist Harsha Durugadda, whose sculptures have been exhibited internationally at Nord Art in Germany, Emergent Art Space in the United States, London, and Sculpture by the Sea in Australia, says, “I feel the change really is in the idea that a lot of artists are willing to move away from cities like Delhi and Mumbai, where most of the art action happens, to cities like Hyderabad, which have a lot more character and are much more rooted.”

Today, the city’s artistic landscape is bustling with creativity, innovation, and a deep-rooted passion for artistry. The themes they explore and their vision have struck a chord with gallery owners and patrons because their work is universal.

Artist Varunika Saraf, represented by Mumbai-based Chemould Prescott Road from 2009, adds, “It is more than just a matter of showcasing your work outside Hyderabad. It is essential to see where and in which contexts artists exhibit. Many excellent galleries, such as Chemould Prescott, Gallery SKE, and Shrine Empire, which are invested in the discourse of art and showcase cutting-edge work, have started exhibiting artists from Hyderabad. While we also have several galleries in Hyderabad, the city needs an active, informed audience and connoisseurship that can sustain innovation. Unfortunately, most people see art only in relation to decoration and interior design, which is such a shame, given that Hyderabad is home to several fantastic artists.”

The evolution of technology has played a crucial role in amplifying the reach of Hyderabadi artists. Social media platforms, online galleries, and digital exhibitions have provided them with a global platform to showcase their work, connecting them with art enthusiasts and collectors from every corner of the world. This digital renaissance has democratized the art world, enabling emerging artists to gain recognition and establish their presence on a larger scale.

Artist Ravi Kumar Chunchula who has exhibited with Champa Tree art gallery in Delhi and 118 Gallery in Mumbai agrees, “Yes, there is a lot of change in the way artists from the city are thinking. Earlier, a lot of artists came from the villages so their world view was limited but I think access to social media, video art and AI have enabled a lot of people to think out of the box. Even in art colleges, I see a lot of young people experimenting and its very encouraging to see what’s to come.”

Through their talent, hard work, and perseverance, these artists have put Hyderabad firmly on the national stage. As they continue to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation, the future looks brighter than ever for Hyderabadi artists.

It is true that conversation about artists from Hyderabad is being amplified in art circles across the country. However, there has been a generational gap in Hyderabad art scene which needs to be addressed. With younger artists from the city experimenting with their practice, there is a definite buzz. There is still lot to be done in terms of both local and national support for artists from Hyderabad. What is happening now is definitely a great transition and we need to join forces for it to keep moving.” — Srinivas Aditya Mopidevi, Delhi based contemporary art curator

A lot of artists from the Telugu states are making it big. This is a testament to the burgeoning talent and dedication of these artists who have honed their skills and mastered their craft. Through rigorous training, experimentation, and an unwavering commitment to their craft, they have elevated their skills to unprecedented levels. Whether it’s painting, sculpture, mixed media, or digital art, these artists have embraced a diverse range of mediums, pushing the boundaries of creativity and expression.” — Annapurna Madipadiga, Art curator