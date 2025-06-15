“You Can’t Over-Sanitize Everything”

Chitrangda Singh has much to celebrate. Her latest film, the comedy-thriller Housefull 5, has earned Rs 115 crore in its opening week. She also completes two decades in Bollywood — a journey that began with the critically acclaimed Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi in 2005. Though that film remains her calling card, Chitrangda reflects with a hint of wistfulness: “I wish it had received box-office success and wasn’t just critically acclaimed.”

Housefull 5, which stars over a dozen actors including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Abhishek Bachchan, failed to impress critics. Many panned the slapstick comedy as tasteless. But Chitrangda defends the film while acknowledging the importance of reviews and feedback.

“I read what people are saying, and it does matter to me how they perceive the work. But to be fair, every film has its own tone, its own humour, and sensibility. If we start being politically, morally, and socially correct all the time — if we over-sanitize everything —I think we lose something essential. Some people are enjoying and loving it. As actors, we do different genres — we’re not necessarily flagbearers every time we take on a role, nor are we making definitive statements. Not that I’m defending the film — people should absolutely have their opinions.”

The long road back!

Come September, Chitrangda switches gears with the second installment of the thriller Raat Akeli Hai. It’s been a rewarding year for her, beginning with Neeraj Pandey’s Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. The 49-year-old acknowledges that her two-decade-long career has had its share of challenges, including a seven-year hiatus for personal reasons.

“When I came back, I thought it would be easy to get work. But it wasn’t. People tend to forget. Or they assume, ‘She’ll take off again,’ or wonder, ‘Is she even serious about her career?’ I’ve felt that many times. Even today, I have to remind people that I’m working, that I live in Mumbai, that I’m committed. I did suffer a bit because of that. It hasn’t been easy for people to imagine, ‘She’s here, so let’s cast her.’”

Her filmography spans over 20 films, including Desi Boyz, Inkaar, and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster. She also produced the 2018 sports drama Soorma, starring Diljit Dosanjh.

“It takes time for audiences to believe you can do different things. Filmmakers also take time to realise it — that she can do serious roles, light-hearted ones, can dance, etc. A lot depends on timing and what comes your way. Sometimes you feel capable of more than the roles you’re offered. I want to do an action film — and I got to explore some of that in Part B of Housefull 5, which I loved. But again, for someone to imagine me in a role like that — it might take a while. The bane of any artist’s life is waiting for the right moment.”

Times are changing... gradually

Recently, Genelia D’Souza revealed being sidelined by the industry post-marriage, while Deepika Padukone’s request for an eight-hour workday as a new mother sparked important conversations. Chitrangda admits that the system is tough but believes change is gradually happening.

“Things take time, but changes have happened. When someone like Deepika, who has a massive fan base, takes a stand, it empowers her. You reach a point where your influence allows you to speak up and stand by what you believe in. A newcomer — even today — can’t say such things. But yes, when the baton is passed, and it comes to you, you should be able to use that power responsibly.” As the industry undergoes a creative churn, Chitrangda admits it’s becoming harder to understand what audiences want.

Creativity today

“Right now, there’s a kind of fear driving creators — an overwhelming caution about conforming to social and political norms. Writing a script today means navigating endless constraints just to avoid offending someone. It’s less about creation and more about negotiation. That filters down to even casual conversations — you find yourself saying, ‘I’m joking,’ just to make sure no one’s offended. That’s a sign of the loss of freedom. There’s no spontaneity anymore. Authenticity is being replaced by over-sanitization.”

