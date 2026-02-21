Yash To Handle the Megaphone for His Next Film

After Toxic, Yash intends to direct a film. And indications are that he won’t be doing another KGF film, at least for a while. “Throughout Toxic, Yash was collaborating closely with his director, Geetu Mohandas. You could say he almost co-directed the film. Almost every sequence includes inputs from him. But Yash won’t be taking any credit, as he considers Geetu Mohandas the true director and himself a technician on the team,” says a source very close to the star.

However, Yash will be directing the next film he stars in. He already has an idea for the project but says he would rather talk about it after Toxic releases.