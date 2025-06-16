Yash, The Thorough Gentleman!

It is not for nothing that Kannada superstar Yash of KGF fame is regarded as one of the finest human beings in the film industry. Need proof? He has convinced the director of his on-the-floors project Toxic: A Fairytale For Grownups, to shift the rest of the shooting to Mumbai from Bengaluru for the sake of his leading lady, Kiara Advani.



An informed source said, “When Yash came to know that Kiara was expecting a baby, he spoke to the director, Geetu Mohandas, about shifting the rest of the shooting to Kiara’s hometown.

Although this move entailed a substantial amount of financial adjustment, and though Kiara was willing to travel, Yash was adamant. He ensured the move to Mumbai happened as quickly as possible.”

The entire Kannada film industry swears by Yash’s kindness.

