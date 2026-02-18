 Top
‘Yash Isn’t Afraid of Competition’

Hyderabad Chronicle
18 Feb 2026 8:09 PM IST

Toxic will stick to the planned March 19 release date because of the economics behind it

Amid chatter that Yash is refusing to shift Toxic from its March 19 release due to an “ego issue” — especially with Dhurandhar 2 arriving the same day — a close friend dismisses the claim.

“The date for Toxic was locked nearly a year ago. Dhurandhar 2 came much later and chose the same day. The film’s economics, tie-ups and distribution deals were structured around March 19. Postponing now would be like pulling down a house of cards,” the source says. Also, Yash does not feel threatened by competition, the source asserts.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
KGF star Yash Dhurandhar 2 TOXIC Movie 
India 
subhash k jha
