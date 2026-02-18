‘Yash Isn’t Afraid of Competition’

Amid chatter that Yash is refusing to shift Toxic from its March 19 release due to an “ego issue” — especially with Dhurandhar 2 arriving the same day — a close friend dismisses the claim.

“The date for Toxic was locked nearly a year ago. Dhurandhar 2 came much later and chose the same day. The film’s economics, tie-ups and distribution deals were structured around March 19. Postponing now would be like pulling down a house of cards,” the source says. Also, Yash does not feel threatened by competition, the source asserts.