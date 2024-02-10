Yami says hard work, patience paid off

The trailer launch of Article 370 was extra-special for actress Yami Gautam and her producer husband Aditya Dhar — the couple used the occasion to announce their pregnancy. Their excitement at the prospect of becoming parents was evident during the event. Talking about her journey to this particular moment in her career, Yami said, “Without wishing to sound egotistic, I attribute this to my hard work and patience. Also, putting up a brave front in the face of disappointments and setbacks, and continuing to go down the path I wanted to, helped.” She added, “everything I had to deal with has resulted in Article 370.”

The actress shared that she had a blast during the shoot. “I feel so fortunate that I got to train with professionals and do all the stunts. It was challenging, but who gets to go out and fire shots everyday?” she said with a smile. “This film has definitely enriched my knowledge. I feel grateful to be part of this film."

The actress has often gone on record about the bond she shares with her in-laws, including her husband’s siblings, and the presence of Yami’s brother-in-law in Article 370 produced by Aditya made it a family affair on the professional side too.