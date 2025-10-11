Yami Gautam’s ‘Haq’ In Legal Trouble

Actor Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming courtroom drama Haq, inspired by the landmark Shah Bano case, faces legal trouble. Siddiqua Begum, daughter of the late Shah Bano, has sent a legal notice to the CBFC, alleging the film depicts her mother’s personal life without consent.

The notice has been addressed to director Suparn Verma, Junglee Pictures, Baweja Studios, and the CBFC. It seeks an immediate halt to the release, promotion, and screening of the movie, claiming unauthorised use, distortion, and commercialisation of private life events from Shah Bano’s life.

The notice, issued through her lawyers, cites multiple violations — including the Right to Privacy and Dignity under Article 21, Defamation under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Copyright and Moral Rights under Sections 57 and 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957, and violation of CBFC guidelines under the Cinematograph Act, 1952. It also demands that the CBFC withhold the film’s certification until the matter is resolved.

Haq is directed by Suparn Verma and produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Baweja Studios.