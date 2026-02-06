Yami Gautam To Do a Cameo in ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Yami Gautam, who reportedly regrets not being part of her husband Aditya Dhar’s record-shattering Dhurandhar, will be making a special appearance in the film’s sequel. According to sources, Yami will be taking on an ‘action avatar’ in a cameo with leading man Ranveer Singh. And what is more, the actress’ inclusion in the second part of the blockbuster is not an afterthought – the role was always part of the project.

Aditya Dhar produced Article 370 starring Yami, but this will be the first time he will be directing her.