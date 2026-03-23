World’s new travel direction: India

As tensions escalate across West Asia, redrawing air routes and unsettling long-haul travel, the ripple effects are being felt far beyond the region. Flights are longer, costs are rising, and itineraries that once felt routine now carry a layer of uncertainty. Global travel has not collapsed, but it has slowed, shaped by disruptions that have made movement more complex than it once was. “What we are witnessing right now is not just disruption, it is a redirection,” says Vandana Vijay, founder of Offbeat Tracks and Adventures, Pvt Ltd. As geopolitical tensions, rising costs, and airspace disruptions reshape travel in 2026, the map is being quietly redrawn. At its centre, India is no longer an alternative. It is fast becoming the destination of choice in an uncertain world.

FROM ASPIRATION TO ASSURANCE

Travel in 2026 is no longer driven purely by aspiration. It is shaped by assurance. India’s strength lies not in reinvention, but in relevance.“Global uncertainty is nudging travellers to rediscover what already exists within reach.

India, in that sense, is uniquely positioned. We offer scale, diversity, and depth without the complications of long-haul travel.” From Ladakh’s stark landscapes to the forests of Kanha and Ranthambore, from Rajasthan’s palaces to Kerala’s wellness retreats, India offers a complete spectrum within a single geography. “As we enter the peak summer season, demand will naturally rise,” she says. “The real opportunity lies in where that demand is channelled. Our mountain destinations, from Kashmir to Ladakh, continue to deliver both scale and soul, while wildlife experiences remain globally competitive, yet underexplored.The Northeast is another story waiting to be told. Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh offer a rare balance of culture, landscape, and authenticity.”

LUXURY, REDEFINED BY CERTAINTY

Luxury is also being redefined. It is no longer just about where you stay, but how securely you can experience it. Privacy, control, and predictability are becoming central to the idea of indulgence. Across India, this is translating into what can be described as assured luxury. Heritage palaces, boutique wildlife lodges, and wellness retreats offer environments where uncertainty feels distant. Even international travel is shifting closer. “Destinations like Bhutan are resonating because they offer meaning, sustainability, and a slower, more intentional travel experience,” Vijay says. “But the larger point is this. India today does not need to look outward for validation. We already have everything we need.”

THE SILENT SHIFT IN CHOICE

The shift toward India is gradual, almost psychological, defined more by pause than pivot. “We have definitely seen a dip in business, along with a noticeable increase in cancellations,” says Vani Subhas, founder of The Hansa Holidays. “The sentiment right now is cautious. People prefer to wait and watch rather than commit.” Travellers, she notes, are not replacing international plans with domestic ones, but postponing decisions altogether.

“We’ve seen a wave of cancellations through this month and into April,” says Savita Reddy, partner and co-founder of Travel Trunk Global LLP.

“Even destinations not directly affected are seeing impact, as many popular airlines operate through the Middle East.” She points to a wider ripple effect, with trips to Morocco and Argentina affected by airline disruptions. “Last-minute cancellations make rebooking significantly more expensive,” she adds, noting that many travellers are now holding back on May and June plans.

Echoing this, Jamila Kapasi, co-founder of TGE Travels, says, “The intent to travel hasn’t diminished, it is the timing that has shifted.”

Airline costs are surging, with jet fuel now the biggest expense as prices nearly double amid the conflict. “With fluctuating airfares and uncertain routes, travellers are delaying bookings, waiting for greater clarity before committing,” says Kapasi.

A COUNTRY IN SYNC WITH THE MOMENT

India’s rise in this moment feels less like opportunity and more like alignment. A stable environment, strong domestic demand, improving connectivity, and unmatched diversity are converging just as travellers begin to prioritise these very qualities. “In many ways, this moment is a wake up call,” says Vijay. “The shift is not just about where people travel, but how they define travel itself. India is in one of its strongest positions yet to lead that change.”

Global travel reset

· Bookings are slowing as travellers delay decisions

· Cancellations are rising, driven by uncertainty

· Long-haul travel is losing momentum due to complex routes

· Short-haul and domestic trips are gaining preference

· Flexibility is now a key booking driver

· Stable destinations are moving to the forefront