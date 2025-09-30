Workouts Get a Garba Spin

It’s time to grab those dandiya sticks and join the circle or spin and twirl to the rhythm of Garba Raas. For those unaware, you could burn nearly 400 to 600 calories in one hour of garba dancing. Beneath the festive surface of Garba lies one of the most underrated, high-intensity workouts that could give modern gyms a serious run for their money. That seemingly endless twirl of steps, hops, claps and

spins isn’t just for tradition and reels. It’s Cardio. Body Toning. Functional Training. Sides Steps, Jumping Jacks, Squats, and Stretches…All rolled in one!

Step Up & Sweat Out

“Garba is one of the most natural workouts in our culture,” says Lillian Mendes, Founder, Dance Planet, Mumbai. It’s nonstop movements, rhythmic steps and hand gestures that put one’s entire body into a swing. Lillian adds, “You end up doing hours of cardio without even realising it and be assured, you are building stamina in the process.”

If you’ve ever done a full round of Garba (or tried to keep up with that one enthusiastic uncle who thinks he is auditioning for a Bollywood movie), you know garba is not for the faint of heart. Each of these sessions can last from 30 minutes to several hours, depending on your stamina and love for the beats.

There’s rhythm, stamina, and a cardio-like intensity that leaves you sweaty and exhilarated. Lillian says each Garba season feels fresh, with this year’s fusion of styles adding extra excitement for younger dancers.

Ghoomar & More

As Navratri lights up towns and timelines, Garba is finding its way into fitness routines. One evening of Garba engages your core, tones your arms with dandiya sticks, and works your glutes. Supriya Gupta, a dance enthusiast, says, “Garba is an excellent workout—a perfect mix of fitness and fun.” She skips regular workouts but joins the dance every night during Navratri.

Fitness Mantra

Fitness studios are joining the trend, offering Garba nights instead of regular dance cardio. People show up in ethnic wear and leave with sore calves and big smiles. Law student Dhvani Gori says, “Garba season always reminds me how much stamina I lack,” but laughs it off, adding, “Each season brings new experiences, new people, and sometimes a few good new steps!”

Swirl Science

What’s happening behind all those spins and steps? Fitness experts say a 60-minute energetic Garba session can burn 400–600 calories, on par with a brisk run or high-intensity dance class. Lillian adds that dancing keeps the body fit, boosts mental health, and reduces stress. At her institution, she’s seen people transform simply by enjoying the music. Marketing executive Selina Nandi says, “Garba

makes my body move in ways no traditional exercise can,” while Dhvani notes, “Any dance is exercise and a fun way to burn calories.”

Fitness Meets Festivity

Unlike other workout routines, Garba has a secret weapon: Joy. The social energy, the music, and the community spirit are unique. So, the next time you’re about to skip leg day, maybe just jump into the garba circle and go with the beat — one step and spin at a time!

Dandiya Workout

· Cardio in Motion: A single hour of Garba can burn up to 400-600 calories, it’s the constant movement that your body engages with.

· Leg Day, Every Day: The dance involves intricate footwork, constant hopping, side shuffles and even squat-like dips.

· Core Engagement: Turns and twirls require strong core control. Throughout the dance, your abs are subtly engaged.

· Upper Body Toning: If you’re doing dandiya Raas, your arms are in near-constant motion, swinging sticks, mirroring partners and maintaining form.

· Coordination & Agility: Garba isn’t freestyle. It follows a rhythmic pattern- learning these patterns improves coordination, sharpens reflexes and enhances cognitive function.