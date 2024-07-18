Working with masters

Famed costume designer Amritha Ram has carved a niche for herself in the South film industry after working with legendary actors like Kamal Haasan and ace director Mani Ratnam. She has also showcased her designing skills in the latest Nag Ashwin blockbuster, Kalki 2898 AD, and is raring to go. Amritha explains what it takes to collaborate with icons in the film industry.



Collaborations with icons



“I wouldn’t say it’s nerve-racking, but you need to be extremely careful about what you do, how you do it, and what you take to them. When you meet him (Kamal), you can't talk much; you just listen to him. You leave with a hundred questions and blame yourself for not asking them,” says Amritha.



But as a huge fan of Kamal and following his fashion through all the films he has done, Amritha says, “He is somebody who’s always open to experimenting with anything, as long as there is a reason behind it and it works for him.”



The designer says it is so easy with someone like Kamal Haasan, directors like Nag Ashwin, and Mani Ratnam. “When it comes to putting a look together, a costume designer is a tool that brings out the visions of the director, the actor, the cinematographer, and everyone involved,” she says.



It’s a creative process



When the director creates a character, the actor anticipates specific aspects because he will be the one wearing the clothing. “He prefers to portray the character in a manner that aligns with the director’s vision,” she says. The Director of Photography (DOP), who is responsible for bringing this visual to life on screen, has specific preferences for colours that complement the character, as well as for textures, fabrics, and overall composition.



When working with such masters, just follow intently, she says. “Follow what they say, and pay attention to their words. It’s a very creative process.” The stylist advises that you must be prepared to adjust and adjust within the given timeframe.



Nobody takes no for an answer. “I try my best to be put together in terms of my work and try to do my research before I present a look. Then I take inputs and create the final look,” she signs off.

