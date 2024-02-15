Work Of Art Through The Ages

Senior artists including Prabhakar Kolte and Vrindavan Solanki are busy working on their canvases that are brimming with colour. The air is full of chatter as young artists see the icons at work. All the floors of the State Art Gallery are packed with artworks ranging from the abstract to the contemporary, from mythology to sculptures, showcasing the length and breadth of an artist’s oeuvre.

These are just some of the scenes unfolding from the NEWS Art Fest 2024, a dream of art curator Manvinder Dawer and Hyderabad-based artists Laxman Aelay and Bolgum Nagesh Goud. The first of its kind arts festival in Hyderabad, it aims to bring some of the best artists of the country to the city of Pearls, where they will exhibit, engage, and interact with fellow artists and art connoisseurs in town.

Manvinder Dawer shares, “NEWS stands for North, East, West, and South—we have artists across disciplines and ages so that it is a true celebration of art. This initiative aims to unite artists from diverse regions across the country. Hyderabad, being a burgeoning market for art, holds significant potential for expansion and development. Our goal is to establish a platform where individuals can gather to learn, collaborate, and foster growth.”

While the art camp is being held until February 17 (having started on the 12th), the show will be held until March 7. The highlight of the event is that legends of the art world from across India, including the likes of Anjolie Ela Menon, Palaniappan, and V. Ramesh, among others, will be present at the festival, making it a dream for art lovers.

With over 200 contemporary Indian artists of various genres and styles, both well-established and upcoming, participating in the festival, there is something for everyone. The new media art, screenings, and performances are curated by art historian Anand Gadapa and artist Nirmala Biluka, featuring works by emerging artists.

Laxman Aelay adds, “The USP of this festival is that it offers an opportunity for art enthusiasts and collectors in the city to experience the work of renowned figures in the field. The goal is to introduce the city to some of India’s finest artists and artworks.”

The ideation for the show started almost a year ago, with the curator initially thinking of getting 100 artists under one roof before the number spiralled to almost 240 artists and their works. Manvinder adds, “This is a celebration of Indian art, with many artists and art lovers from across the country making their presence felt.”

From the eclectic strokes of Shobha Broota to the traditionalism of Thota Vaikuntam, there is a lot on offer at the festival. Different schools of painting and diverse styles are coming together with only one purpose: to create a platform for art. Nagesh Goud puts it in a nutshell when he says, “This is in Hyderabad, for Hyderabad. It is to inspire the young and show that the art scene in our city is vibrant and alive.”

Hyderabad is place where usually big-ticketed art events do not take place like in Mumbai and Delhi. This event is bringing some of the most senior artists to city and that would give an opportunity for young and upcoming artists to meet, exchange and share their ideas with established artists in Indian art scene.” —Anjaneyulu, artist

Just to witness the energy of actions is something I will always cherish. From singing to painting, and working non-stop, they are an example of living one’s passion. I’m sure this festival will inspire the next generation of artists.” — Manvinder Dawer, Art curator

This is a great event happening for the first time in Hyderabad and it’s a visual retreat for all art admirers. It is at events like these that you will get to experience, understand, the process, techniques of fellow artists.” — Sumanto Chowdhury, artist