Words Of Wisdom From Uniformed Women Warriors

This Republic Day (January 26) will be special because of many firsts. For the first time, this R-Day parade, an all-women tri-services contingent from the Army, Navy, and Air Force will march down Kartavya Path, demonstrating the seamless integration of India’s armed forces. In a major shift, the day will now begin with 100 female performers playing various musical instruments, rather than the military band’s music. The goal is to highlight India as the mother of democracy. Not only that, the parade will also feature 48 women from each of the three services (Army, Navy, and Air Force), for a total of 144 participants, a first.

Nari Shakti In Every Step

Captain Sandhya, who is leading the contingent is a force to reckon with. She feels fortunate to get the opportunity to lead the contingent. “It is a proud moment for me as well as every member of the team. Despite the difference in drills and procedures of the three services, the contingent trained together as a cohesive unit with a common goal. The goal is to give our best, emanate Nari Shakti in every step we march,” Captain Sandhya says. The first difference comes with the salute. In the Air Force, the hand angle is different as compared to the Navy and the Army. Similarly, the sword angle is also different. For instance, in the Army, it should be at 45 degrees. “But we all have practised well. Women candidates were there in the paramilitary force leading from the front but now since the government has started inducting women soldiers in the defence services as well, I have got the opportunity to be a part of this historic day,” she says.

On the Path of Duty

Major Deeksha C Mudadevanna-navar, is a paratrooper medical officer, from the Armed Forces Medical Contingent. Major Deeksha, the first female officer to be deployed to the Indian Army’s Parachute Regiment’s top special forces group, says, “Our function is primarily patient care in hospitals, and this is the first time we have had the opportunity to march on Kartavya Path. During my childhood, my father would have us sit in front of the television and watch the R-Day parade, which was inspiring for an NCC cadet and defence aspirant like me. Today, being in the defence forces and marching on Kartavya Path, I feel there is a young girl out there who learns about armed forces medical services and is inspired to join us. It will serve as a light of motivation for women interested in a career in the military. We are witnessing transformation. When change is happening around us, we have to participate and lead it. Women are increasingly taking up leadership responsibilities. We must support their abilities.”

In The Line Of Fire

Brig Sonali Passi Verma, AMC and Paratrooper, is the first female skydiver. She started skydiving in 2010 at the age of 38. Women have been a vital part of the Indian Armed Forces since World War II. Female doctors and nurses were pioneers in joining the Indian Armed Forces. The first lady doctor to receive a permanent commission in the Army did so in 1945. Similarly, in 1942, the Nursing Ordnance established an auxiliary service solely for nurses. Currently, 21% of the Armed Forces Doctors (7500 strong) are women, and we have 5500 nurses. The female medics have a combat charter as well. Two women, Air Marshal Bandopadhyay and Air Marshal Art Sarin, have resigned from their positions as DGMS(Air). Punita Arora was the Indian Armed Forces’ first female lieutenant general. She was also the first woman to earn DGMS (Navy). Admiral Arti Sarin is now the Director General of Military Staff (Navy).

Making A Mark In Uniform

Col Sapna Rana, Commanding Officer, has been serving in the armed forces for the past 19 years. She won major gold medals at OTA for cross country, obstacle training, and endurance. A keen sportsperson and passionate microlight flier in the army, he earned national awards in pistol and trap shooting. Currently, she is the commanding officer of a battalion. “Being a member of our elite armed forces. It instils a strong sense of achievement and pride to see women’s power develop in Bharat, particularly in the Armed Forces, with each passing day,” she says. With increased access to education and well-thought-out government policies, Indian women are making major gains in uniform, with milestones including the award of a permanent commission and promotion to Colonel rank. “In this historic year of women’s empowerment, the Tri Services contingent marching on Kartavya Path demonstrates India’s women’s power in a tangible way, adding another feather to our nation’s elite women,” she says.

Nurturing Viksit Bharat

Vartika Joshi, an Indian Navy veteran, is best known as the Skipper of INSV Tarini. She was among the first six-member all-woman Indian crew to complete a 254-day circuit of the globe, which began in Goa on September 10, 2017. She also took part in the Republic Day Parade in 2015. She says, “In 2016, I had the proud privilege to be part of the first all-women Navy marching contingent at the R-Day parade. It’s a delight to see that today there are women representative artists to soldiers and women marching contingent from the tri services. We have sailed through years of revolutionary efforts by both men and women to put women in the forefront. It is now in our hands to nurture and preserve the true reflection of a Viksit Bharat, a mother of democracy.”

Female Turbo Engines

Brigadier G Himashree, Indian women are the “Stree Shakti turbo” that, when integrated into the national engine, would propel Bharat into the future. There is nothing women cannot do better! Allow them to energise the country during this Amrit Kaal and immortalise Bharat. Nurturing comes easily to women. They shall develop Atmanirbhar Bharat to the pinnacle of ultimate independence. Jai Hind!

Woman of substance

Major Srishti Khullar is a paratrooper and Army Medical Corps eye surgeon. She will be leading the contingent. “It gives me great satisfaction and honour to head the first-ever all-female officers’ contingent from the Armed Forces Medical Services, which includes medical officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, the Army Dental Corps, and 144 female officers from the Military Nursing Services. These women are the embodiment of caring and compassion, and they will now embody the true essence of NARI SHAKTI.”

Reach For The Sky

Wing Commander Anioushka Lomas says that it is a source of great satisfaction and honour to see our military maturing into a diversified force, with women at the forefront. As the first female officer to overhaul fighter aero engines, Wing Commander Lomas had to build a position for herself in a male-dominated world, but her seniors, coworkers, and family were always supportive. She says, “Over the last several years, I’ve watched the IAF evolve into a more inclusive force, with more women officers being inducted and given equal opportunities to flourish and prove their mettle.” When she first started her career in the IAF, Wing Commander Lomas was the sole woman officer among all males assigned to the oldest fighter squadron. A few years later, more women were chosen to fill duties that were traditionally reserved for men. “I am grateful to the IAF and BSF for allowing me to lead an all-female camel contingent to promote the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign in over 600 villages along the Indo-Pakistan border, motivating young girls and women to break the glass ceiling in every so-called “male dominated” field,” she says.

Though women have been an integral part of the armed forces for several decades, the number of women in the forces needs to be increased by motivating many more women to join the forces and implementing policies that provide equal opportunities for women’s professional and personal growth, with the sky not being the limit. She says, “I’m looking forward to seeing the first women’s band perform patriotic songs on the approaching Republic Day. Jai Hind!”