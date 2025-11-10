Women’s WC Win Rekindles Hope for ‘Chakda Xpress’

The Indian women’s cricket team’s historic World Cup win on November 2 has not only inspired the nation — it has also breathed new life into a film that once seemed shelved for good.

Anushka Sharma’s long-awaited biopic Chakda Xpress, based on the life of legendary fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, is once again under active consideration at Netflix after being put on hold last year.

A source close to the production revealed, “We have written to top executives at Netflix India to see if they can rise above the conflict so that the film can see the light of day. A biopic on a legend like Jhulan deserves to reach audiences.”

Reports had earlier suggested that Chakda Xpress — completed in 2023 after a challenging shoot — had been shelved due to budget overruns and creative differences between the production house and the streaming platform.

However, the renewed surge of national pride following the Women in Blue’s World Cup victory has reportedly led Netflix to revisit its stance.

“The recent victory has turned the spotlight back on the biopic,” confirmed another insider. “Internal discussions have resumed, and the team is expected to take a final call this month on whether the film can be revived with additional work.”

A Story That Deserves a Comeback

Known for her grit, pace, and quiet leadership, Jhulan Goswami, who captained India’s women’s team from 2008 to 2011, became a symbol of perseverance in a sport long dominated by men. “It’s still a solid film,” said a production insider.

“The timing couldn’t be better — audiences are emotionally invested in women’s cricket right now.”

Anushka’s Return to the Crease

Anushka Sharma, who underwent extensive training to play Jhulan Goswami, shot the film across Kolkata, the UK, and several stadiums in India. Chakda Xpress marks her first acting project in seven years, following Zero (2018). “Anushka poured her heart into this role,” said the source. “With India’s women rewriting cricketing history, her film deserves a second innings too.”