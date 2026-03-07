Women Who Build The Men Who Lead

Power behind...

Kanika Tekriwal: Women backing women globally

In a sector long dominated by men, Kanika Tekriwal, founder and CEO of JetSetGo, has helped reshape the conversation. When she entered the aviation industry, women were rarely present in boardrooms or investment discussions. “I think what we’re seeing today is a very natural evolution of power and influence,” she says. “As more women build successful businesses and create wealth, they are also becoming decision-makers in where capital and opportunities flow.”

Building JetSetGo, India’s private aviation marketplace, placed her at the intersection of entrepreneurship, capital and networks, highlighting the importance of access. “Sometimes all a young founder needs is access — to the right conversation, the right network, or someone who believes in their idea,” she explains. “That kind of support can change the entire trajectory of a business.” Today, Tekriwal sees the rise of women investors, mentors and founders as a powerful economic shift. “Women tend to think about impact a little differently,” she says. “When women reach positions of influence, many of them consciously choose to open doors for others.” That support can take many forms, mentorship, investment, strategic guidance or advocacy within networks. For Tekriwal, one success story unlocking many others. “One success story creates many more and that is where the real power of influence lies.”

Sita Pallacholla: Pathways for entrepreneurs

For Sita Pallacholla, CEO of WE Hub, the conversation around Women’s Day must move beyond symbolic recognition to something far more tangible, the measurable economic impact of women-led enterprises. “Women entrepreneurs are not just building businesses, they are generating employment, expanding market participation and strengthening the country’s innovation ecosystem. At WE Hub, we witness this shift closely as women across the MSME and innovation landscape build enterprises that create both economic value and social impact,” she says, adding, “Enabling more women to start and scale businesses will not only improve representation but also drive productivity, inclusive capital formation and more resilient economic growth.”

Dr Ramesh Kancharla: A mother’s discipline, a lifetime of leadership

For Dr Ramesh Kancharla, MD of Rainbow Children’s Hospitals, the most powerful influence in his life was his mother. “The woman who shaped my life the most is my mother,” he says. “She was not formally educated, but the discipline, courage and determination she demonstrated shaped everything I became.” Growing up in a family of seven children was not easy. His father’s involvement in politics often meant financial pressures at home, but his mother ran the household with remarkable discipline. “She raised us while managing the home with incredible order,” he recalls. Her lessons were often simple but lasting. “One banana would be cut into two pieces to share, and a mango divided carefully so everyone got a portion, he says. “Those small acts taught us discipline, and gratitude.” She kept generosity central to family life. “Anyone who came to our house was offered food,” he says. Her determination shaped the journeys of both him and his brother, Dr. B. Ravindranath, and still influences his leadership. “When I think about how she managed the home, I realise many of my managerial skills come from watching her,” he says.

A. V. Gurava Reddy : Mother’s values, wife’s Courage

For A. V. Gurava Reddy, Managing Director and Chief Joint Replacement Surgeon at Sunshine Hospitals, two women shaped both his values and career — his mother and his wife. His mother, he says, was the moral centre of the family. “She treated every child equally, my cousins, my siblings, everyone. From her I learnt that people must be treated with love, fairness and dignity,”he says.

She also encouraged him to become a doctor, a dream that kept him going through repeated setbacks. “I tried four times before I finally became a doctor,” he recalls. “Without my mother’s belief, I might have given up.” His wife later became another defining influence when his career began to take shape. A doctor herself, she supported key decisions, including moving abroad and eventually returning to India to build a hospital. “She never questioned my decisions. Without her encouragement, I would not be where I am today,” he says.

From his mother he learnt compassion and fairness. From his wife, courage to pursue his ambitions.

“They gave me something no one else could. The strength and the reasons to follow my dreams,” he says.

Bhadra Reddy: Power behind the leader

For Bhadra Reddy, chairman of the Malla Reddy Group of Institutions, the woman who most transformed his life is his wife. “My mother gave me life,” he says. “But my wife, Preeti, shaped my life.” Her encouragement became pivotal when he began stepping into leadership roles beyond education.

“At a crucial stage, she motivated me to take up leadership positions,” he says. More importantly, she instilled a mindset he continues to carry. “She always believed in a ‘never say no attitude. For her, nothing is impossible.” Her optimism, he says, became a powerful source of energy in his own journey.

“She gave me a life full of energy and passion.”

T. G. Bharath: A mother’s push, a leader’s foundation

For T. G. Bharath, Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing in the Government of Andhra Pradesh, the woman who shaped his life most profoundly is his mother, Rajya Lakshmi. “What she gave me was the importance of education,” he says. When he was still deciding his direction, she encouraged him strongly to pursue an MBA, a decision that later influenced his leadership and career. “At that time I didn’t fully realise how important that step would be,” he says. “But her conviction pushed me to take that path.”

Looking back, he says that decision shaped his confidence and outlook. “The education she encouraged gave me the confidence to take decisions and handle responsibilities.” He adds that his wife, Shilpa, continues to influence him daily. “She reminds me to remain simple and grounded.”“Education is the strongest foundation a person can have,” he says. “She gave me the push that built my confidence to face life’s responsibilities.”

Dr Sunaina Shrivastava: A global game changer

Young, bold, unstoppable

Dr Sunaina Shrivastava has been named among the Forttuna Global 100: Game Changers 2026, a recognition that honours leaders redefining impact, innovation and global progress. Announced by The Forttuna Group in New York, the list celebrates individuals whose work is shaping industries and setting new benchmarks for responsible leadership.

A dynamic entrepreneur and thought leader, Dr Shrivastava has built a reputation for combining strategic vision with a strong commitment to social impact.

Her work spans leadership development, global collaborations and initiatives aimed at empowering communities and emerging talent. The Forttuna Global 100 recognition places her among a diverse group of international leaders driving change across sectors, from entrepreneurship and innovation to social transformation.

For Dr Shrivastava, the honour reflects not just individual achievement but the growing role of women leaders in shaping conversations around influence, impact and responsible leadership on a global stage.