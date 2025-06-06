Women Put Seed Cycling In Top Gear

Seed Cycling Fad

Women usually have a 28-30 day menstrual cycle. Out of these 28-30 days, the initial days, (Day 1-14) have the Follicular Phase. The next that follows is from Days 15-28 which has the Luteal phase. “Seed cycling involves eating different seeds during each phase of the menstrual cycle to help balance hormones,” says dietician Dharshini. S, Nutritionist & Lifestyle Consultant, Founder of Swahaara.

It is important to know what seeds should be consumed during the two phases. Dharshini says, “For the period between Day 1-14, flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds (preferably 1 tbsp) should be consumed that helps support estrogen production.” During the Luteal phase, consuming sunflower and sesame seeds helps.

Shweta Anish Shah, Owner & Founder of Eatfit27, Health & Wellness Coach & Celebrity Nutri-tionist says, “This fluctuating rhythm (shift between Follicular phase to luteal phase) helps the body work in sync with its natural hormonal flow.” Women above 18, should incorporate seeds in their dietary intake.

Storehouse of Benefits

Shweta explains, “Many women may find it useful as it helps ease PMS, reduces period pain and improves period flow, even supporting overall fertility.” Certain seeds may also affect hormones as they contain phytoestrogens, plant compounds that in many ways mimic estrogen. One may find these easily in sesame seeds, flaxseeds, whole grains, vegetables and legumes. “These seeds, rich in healthy fats, zinc and magnesium also help in reducing PMS, regulate periods and improve overall hormonal health,” says Shah.

According to ayurveda, mood swings, cramps, bloating, and irregular cycles are often due to a fluctuation in Vata and Pitta doshas. Shweta opines that many of these seeds are rich in healthy fats, zinc, magnesium and other minerals, which help boost the nervous system, supporting healthy ovulation.

Abundance in Variety

Apart from aiding in fertility. Seeds also have several potential health benefits. Many of these seeds are rich in healthy nutrients like proteins and minerals. For others, it may also help shed some weight, help in protecting against heart diseases and other cholesterol issues. Seeds also tend to be an integral component of the Mediterranean diet, that is a heart-healthy eating plan. This diet typically includes consuming healthy fats such as whole grains, fruits and vegetables and beans, nuts etc. This Mediterranean diet rich in seed intake also links itself with lower risk of heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

No Overdoing

Excess consumption of seeds can backfire. Dharshini says moderate seed cycling is ideal with seeds like sunflower, sesame, pumpkin and flaxseeds. These seeds are considered as ‘safer’ options. “Excessive intake of the high fibre content found in seeds such as flax and pumpkin can lead to bloating, gas, diarrhoea or even cramping in the stomach,” Dharshini warns. It is important to introduce seeds to the body slowly and in appropriate amounts.