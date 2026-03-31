Women Nail It Right With Protest Fingers

Peace slogans, symbols and national flags — Politics is unfolding on glossy surfaces of fingernails, no larger than a postage stamp. Right from anti-war messages to motifs of peace and harmony, nail art is globally becoming a tool of political expression.

The US-Israel-Iran war has thrown the whole world into turmoil. While the powerful forces of these nuclear-powered nations fight the war on land, air and sea, an increasing number of young women across the world are expressing their anti-war sentiments beyond words. The medium of expression is from an unexpected artistic space – the fingernails. These tiny nail art designs are more than aesthetic choices. They are quiet, yet a visibly powerful way of wearing one’s politics in public.

Voices of Dissent

The fear of government clampdowns and military escalation in the Middle East has triggered widespread concern online. As a form of war protest, young artists are translating anxiety into nail art.

“Nail art is a relatively new form of expression. It is small but a remarkable accessory,” says Devyani Vijayvargiya, a fashion enthusiast who experiments with nail art. “Political fashion is a growing form of public expression. It gives agency to people that they otherwise might lack,” she adds.

What once belonged solely to the beauty culture, nail art today carries a powerful voice that reflects individual political views. As nails turn into miniature canvases, for many younger individuals, especially women, it has become a forum through which they publicly express their dissent and resistance to war.

Call For Peace

The nail art movement has not only flourished online but has become a silent yet loud call for peace. Small visual gestures speak volumes, create communities of like-minded people and build a sense of solidarity.

This shift in contemporary politics highlights how political engagement is evolving. While social media remains a powerful platform of speech and expression, fashion has become yet another medium of articulating political views.

Politisation Of Art

In many ways, personal aesthetics have transformed into a form of everyday activism. Art historian and critic, Dr. Guruprashad Dey, describes it as “Politisation Of Art”, marking that everyday actions can gain political meaning.

Individuals, through these small and deliberate choices, are participating in political discourse.

Fashion is increasingly becoming an instrument of activism. It allows people to communicate their stance without switching to street protests and mobilisation. It operates in quieter and more personal spaces. Many note that it is a powerful way to voice out in a digital era, where images travel faster than words.

Art has historically been a tool of protest during times of political conflict and social upheaval. For centuries, artists, through their work, have talked about the struggles and challenges people face. Art also acts like a powerful mirror of society’s injustice and anxieties.

In moments of geopolitical tensions, such small artistic gestures allow people to signal their stance. Whether during the Israel-Palestine clashes or the current hostilities between the United States, Israel and Iran, creative and personal forms of opposing the conflict are becoming a powerful marker of solidarity.

Art serves as a medium through which societies process their political anxieties and communicate their concerns. Dr. Dey says, “It is the responsibility of intellectuals to provide the right context to important actions so that they can meaningfully communicate with people.”

Whether painted on fingernails, stitched in clothing or cast in jewellery, these art forms reflect a generation finding ways to global discourse and seeking justice for the oppressed. Alongside holding on to hope and resilience in times of turmoil.

THE NEW ‘BODY LANGUAGE’ OF PROTEST





Art is no longer confined to museums, art galleries, posters and city walls. Rather, youngsters today are expanding the medium of protest and expression through their own bodies. Contem-porary art is increasingly getting interwoven into everyday individual fashion. It is becoming portable, personal and highly intimate. Social media makes it a global phenomenon in a jiffy.

Different Mediums

The language of protest is constantly evolving. The world-famous Banksy graffiti and murals on city walls continue to challenge injustice and grab attention. Newer and more intimate forms of artistic expression are emerging across the world. Nail art, tattoos, printed T-shirts and handcrafted jewellery have become sites of political commentary.

Dr. Dey says, “Every human action can be elevated to the status of art through a curatorial approach.” He explains that such small gestures are meaningful when framed within a broader social or political context.

‘Statement’ Jewellery

Nail art has emerged as a striking example of making intricate visual statements of global political concerns. While the US-Israel-Iran war sparked renewed anti-war conversations online, the trend gained significant traction during the Israel-Palestine conflict. Social media was filled with manicure pictures featuring the Palestinian flag, watermelon motifs which are associated with Palestine, “Free Gaza” and “Ceasefire Now” inscriptions.

Sakina Pardawala, owner of Accessories By Sakina says, “We started making watermelon motif jewellery to show our support to the people of Gaza, which was loved by our customers with the same belief. It’s a small sign of our beliefs, to say that we stand in solidarity.”

Today, the trend has not limited itself to nail art. It has expanded into other fashion forms. Look around closely, and you will see ‘statement jewellery’ and printed T-shirts carrying political slogans and messages of solidarity.

Art has a longstanding, complex relationship with war!