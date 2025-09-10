Women and Smear Fear

For many young women, visiting the gynaecologist’s office is more than an inconvenience — it is a source of anxiety and fear. Procedures like Pap smears, IUD insertions, colposcopies, and even basic pelvic exams are often described in medical literature as “briefly uncomfortable.” Yet, for countless women, the experience is far more severe, often reported as excruciating.

This mismatch between clinical expectations and patient experience has fostered a culture where pain is normalised, minimised, and accepted as an unavoidable part of women’s health. The consequences, however, reach beyond the examination table. Studies and patient reports suggest that fear of pain is a major factor driving young women to delay or entirely avoid preventive gynaecological care.

Avoidance With Consequences

Skipping recommended procedures isn’t just about sidestepping discomfort. It carries significant risks. Pap smears are a critical tool for early detection of cervical cancer, and delaying them can mean missing life-saving diagnoses. Similarly, reluctance to attend consultations about contraception can undermine reproductive autonomy, leaving women without reliable choices for their own health and family planning.

“My first Pap smear was so painful I cried,” says Priya (24) graphic designer from Bengaluru. “I didn’t expect it to be that bad because everyone told me it was just ‘uncomfortable.’ After that, I was too scared to go back. I know it’s risky, but the thought of that pain again makes me avoid it.” This fear-driven avoidance highlights a deeper divide: young women increasingly distrust gynaecological care, questioning whether their experiences of pain are truly being heard or respected.

Pain Talk Please!

Part of the problem lies in how medical professionals are trained to interpret and communicate about pain. Procedures like Pap smears and IUD insertions are generally described as causing only “mild discomfort.” “Procedures like Pap smears or IUD insertions come with very little discomfort and are very brief as well,” explains Dr Smiti Jain, Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Motherhood Hospitals, Greater Noida. “That’s why there is no particular reason to give any kind of pain management. However, pain is very subjective—what feels painful for one woman might not be painful for another. The goal needs to be to normalise comfort, not normalise pain.”

Dr Jain acknowledged the existing gap between medical perception and patient experience, stressing the importance of rethinking care. “Giving women the choice of pain management not only improves the experience but also encourages them. Simple steps like offering numbing gels, relaxation techniques, or even just giving women the option of pain relief can make a big difference.”

The Medical Defence

Not all experts see an urgent need to change current protocols.

Dr Anagha Chhatrapati, Senior Consultant (Obstetrics and Gynaecology), Mumbai, says, “Most gynaecological procedures are quick and may cause only mild discomfort rather than intense pain. That’s why numbing creams or sedation are not routinely needed,” she explains. “Gynaecologists use local anaesthetic lubricating jelly, and care is always taken to keep women comfortable. So, women shouldn’t fear — just do the procedures recommended by the doctor to ensure well-being.” Her perspective reflects a common clinical stance. This contrast between patient testimony and medical reasoning is precisely what fuels distrust.

A Question of Trust

Rebuilding confidence in gynaecological care requires more than technical reassurances. Both doctors agree that communication and empathy play a central role. “Doctors should comfort women, there should be clear communication, and women should be encouraged to take these tests,” Dr. Jain says. “It is the need of the hour to create a supportive environment for women.”

Similarly, Dr Chhatrapati highlighted reassurance as key: “Doctors can reduce fear with proper guidance and gentle care. Women should come forward confidently, as these simple steps protect long-term health. Don’t just believe what others say and miss these tests.”

Voices Of Women

Despite reassurances, many young women remain unconvinced. Sara (27), a real estate agent, put off getting an IUD for two years because of the fear of pain. “When I got it done, the cramps were unbearable. No one offered me anything for pain. It made me feel like my suffering wasn’t taken seriously,” she says.

Her words reflect a growing frustration among women who feel that their lived experiences are often dismissed as exaggeration or weakness. For them, trust in the healthcare system hinges not only on medical expertise but also on empathy and acknowledgement of their pain.

The debate over whether gynaecological pain deserves more serious management reflects a broader question about how healthcare systems value women’s experiences. When women feel they must endure pain without support, it undermines both their confidence in the system and their willingness to seek care. Conversely, when comfort is prioritised and options are offered, women are more likely to engage in preventive health practices that safeguard their long-term wellbeing.

The Path Forward

Offering pain management options—even as simple as numbing gels or the option of sedation — could transform experiences from dreaded to manageable. Also, creating space for open dialogue where women’s fears and pain are acknowledged is important.