Wives Who Kill

A disturbing wave of spousal murders is sweeping through Indian homes.

On a honeymoon in Meghalaya, newlywed Raja Raghuvanshi of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, vanished and was later found murdered. In a shocking twist, Meghalaya Police revealed that his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, had allegedly hired contract killers from MP to murder her husband during their trip.

Just weeks earlier, the gruesome killing of Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput in Meerut made headlines. His wife and her partner are accused of stabbing him to death, dismembering the body, and sealing the remains in a drum of cement.

When we think of violent crime, women as perpetrators rarely come to mind. While it is true that women are more often victims of violence than perpetrators, recent cases reveal that some women do cross the line — and when they do, their crimes can be chillingly calculated.

“While each case is unique, a clear pattern emerges: planning and determination. These acts are not impulsive; they often involve coercive control and deep-seated psychological issues. Personality disorders, obsessive thinking, delusional beliefs, and lack of empathy all play a role,” says DG Shikha Goel, Director of Telangana Cyber Security Bureau and Telangana Forensic Science Laboratories.

There is no standalone data on spousal murders by women. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) tracks “partner killings” under domestic violence but primarily records crimes against women. According to the NCRB’s Crime in India 2022 report, cruelty by husbands and relatives accounts for 31.4% of crimes against women — the most reported category. But this masks a growing shadow of violence in the other direction.

“Women who kill their spouses are often driven to the brink by prolonged abuse, insults, and threats,” adds Goel. “An emotional breaking point triggers the act. They are emotionally wounded, often depressed, and desperate to escape unbearable situations.”

Psychology of planned murder

“Killing someone after planning it is a cold-blooded act that signals deep psychopathology,” says Dr Jyoti Kapoor, consultant psychiatrist and psychotherapist, founder-director of Manasthali Wellness. “Impulsive violence can occur in emotionally unstable individuals or under the influence of alcohol or drugs. But premeditated murder requires a cognitive process where the idea of harming another becomes acceptable. That’s what makes these cases so chilling,” she adds.

Dr Kapoor also points to changing perceptions of marriage: “Today, marriage is no longer about fulfilling a social need. It is more about companionship. When expectations fail, some individuals — especially those with psychopathology — may view eliminating their spouse as a power play or a solution.”

Murder on a romantic getaway

“In cases like the Meghalaya honeymoon killing, several underlying factors may be at play — pre-existing marital discord, financial or social pressure, extramarital affairs, jealousy, mental health issues, substance abuse, or personality disorders,” says Dr Era Dutta, MD Psychiatry and founder of Mind Wellness.

“A honeymoon is the perfect cover for such a crime. The combination of a remote location, few witnesses, and the illusion of romance creates an ideal setting for premeditated murder — that’s what makes these cases especially terrifying,” Dr Dutta adds.

2025: A deadly year for spousal murders

Across India, this year has seen a shocking series of brutal spousal murders — many allegedly carried out by wives and their lovers.

* Bengaluru: Former DG & IGP Om Prakash was allegedly murdered by his wife, Pallavi, at their residence.

* Meerut: Saurabh Rajput was murdered, dismembered, and hidden in a cement drum by his wife and her lover.

* Bijnor: A man was suffocated while his wife held him down for her lover to crush his throat.

Auraiya: Two weeks after their wedding, a husband was lured, attacked, and discarded.

Jaipur: A woman set her husband on fire.

Korba: A woman admitted to repeatedly stabbing her husband.