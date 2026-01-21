‘With Age, You Learn To Be Positive and Focussed’

The Vishal Bharadwaj-Shahid Kapoor underworld drama O Romeo is set to hit theatres on February 13. Shahid talks about his journey, experimenting with characters with grey shade, collaborating with Vishal Bharadwaj, and more.

Excerpts:

Let’s talk about your work strategy. One film per year – is that planned?

There’s no strategy at all. Unfortunately, I don’t work to a strategy, that’s not my style. Some films take time, sometimes I take time to decide. But ideally, I want to do two films a year, and I’m consciously trying to make that happen.

You and Vishal Bhardwaj are collaborating again. What does that mean to you?

I feel extremely fortunate. Vishal Sir has given me career-defining and genre-breaking roles. When I did Kaminey, no one expected me in that complex, double role space. They had only seen me in sweet, cute roles. Then came Haider – a massive challenge, playing the central role with some of the finest actors in the country. He has always pushed me beyond my comfort zone. We hadn’t worked together for 7–8 years. When I heard the script, I spontaneously said Yes.

What made you say Yes?

I didn’t want to do something too experimental, for a niche audience. I wanted a story that could travel. This is a love story set in the 90s, with a gangster backdrop. These are broad, relatable elements. That’s why I wanted to be part of it.

You often play grey characters. What’s the attraction?

Name a good film in the last three years where the protagonist wasn’t grey. I’ve always loved complex characters. The most pain and intensity come from the most intimate relationships – and the same applies to acting. The hardest characters give you the most.

Do these intense roles affect you personally?

No, they don’t weigh me down. They help me fly. We are professionals. You can’t bring baggage home. That therapist talk is exaggerated. We should know how to connect for the role and then disconnect from it as well. Once the director says cut, I’m done.

How do you deal with sadness?

You can’t ignore sadness. You have to channel it. Feelings are fuel. Turn them into constructive energy. Humility is important. Success can make you feel invincible, but setbacks keep you grounded.

How long does it take to feel ‘established’?

I’ve been hearing this question for 20 years. You prove yourself in the first 10. After that, it’s your personal journey.

What have you learned and unlearned in 25 years?

I’ve learned that the feeling you leave people with matters more than final results. Competition doesn’t matter. Categories change every Friday. When you are young, you plan; but as you grow, you learn to be positive and focused.