Will Sania Play Sania?

Biopics are the flavour of season. And what better subject than tennis star Sania Mirza, who turned a year older on November 15? According to sources at Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Productions, negotiations are currently on for the project.

“Who better equipped to play Sania than Sania herself! She is beautiful and extremely camera-friendly. Rahi baat acting ki - toh kaun apne janam se actor hota hai? (as far as acting goes, who is a seasoned actor from birth?) She will learn. She is a fast learner,” says the source.



