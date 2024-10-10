Will Salman Khan make an entry into the Singham Franchise?

The trailer of the biggest Diwali release of the year – Singham Again – is out! It’s a mix of drama, action, emotions, and a hint of romance. No surprises there, but the possibility of a cameo by Salman Khan adds the required element of suspense.

“Just wait until Diwali,” was all director Rohit Shetty smilingly said, when the select few media personnel he met with asked about Salman’s entry into the franchise, upping the sense of anticipation.

“We have really worked hard and expect the film to entertain our audiences who have always supported us from our first cop series,” said Rohit, crediting the audience for making his cop universe a success. Listing the films in order, he said, “The cop universe series started with Singham, starring Ajay (Devgn) in 2012. In 2015 came Singham Returns, its sequel. Simmba, the third installment was released in 2018, starring Ranveer Singh as Sangram Simmba Bhalerao. Sooryavanshi in 2021 was the fourth in the series, and Akshay Kumar plays DCP Veer Sooryavanshi in it.”

Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff were present at the trailer launch along with Shetty.

Arjun, who plays the main antagonist in Singham Again, said, “I always wanted to be the part of Rohit’s cop universe and feel blessed to be a part of it now.”

Asked about his wife Deepika’s absence from the event, Ranveer said, “She is busy with the baby. Mera duty raat mein hai toh main aa gaya.” Dubbing his new-born daughter ‘Baby Simmba,’ the actor added, “Yeh meri baby ka debut hain. Deepika was pregnant during the shooting. Lady Singham, Baby Simmba and Simmba ke taraf se aap sab ko happy Diwali!”

Accepting congratulations on becoming a father, he said, “Yes, I’m lucky to have a daughter.”