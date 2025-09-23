Will PK’s ‘OG’ Beat ‘A’ Restrictions at the bO?

Pawan Kalyan’s OG is the first adult-only film he’s done in a decade — and the extremely violent content has put a question mark on its box office potential. The Central Board of Film Certification has deleted nearly ten minutes of the more gruesome visuals in the film, including shots of amputated limbs and a child’s murder. With the board handing the film an ‘A’ certificate even after deleting the more violent content, OG may find it hard to find widespread acceptance among Pawan Kalyan’s fans. “Pawan Kalyan has the image of a massy hero. He is loved by young and old alike. I am not too sure the violent action genre will work for him,” feels a young and upcoming Telugu actor who’s a fan of the star.