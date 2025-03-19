Will Deepika be Prabhas’ pair in ‘Spirit’?

Will Deepika Padukone play the pivotal role of a homemaker in Prabhas’ upcoming film Spirit? If industry whispers are to be believed, the buzz around this casting is gaining momentum.

Back in November 2024, there were reports that Deepika would be paired with Prabhas in Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The rumours have resurfaced, thrilling fans who are eager to see the powerhouse duo together.

Prabhas is set to play a cop in the film, and according to an insider, “Sandeep Reddy’s police officer character is unlike anything seen before. It’s going to be intensely layered and gripping.” The source further adds that the film’s narrative will be even more intense than Vanga’s last outing, Animal.

Prabhas, currently holidaying in Italy, has a packed schedule with The Raja Saab and Fauji also on his plate. If all goes according to plan, Spirit will go on floors in June this year.