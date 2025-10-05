 Top
Why Vijay, Rashmika Hide Marriage Plans

Hyderabad Chronicle
DC Correspondent
5 Oct 2025 8:25 PM IST

Vijay and Rashmika plan to share news after Thamma and The Girlfriend hit screens

Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. (Image: Facebook)

Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have decided not to make any formal announcement about their relationship until Rashmika’s next two films, Thamma and The Girl Friend, are out, as such an announcement my affect the box office potential of these films.

A close friend of Devarakonda says, “They are waiting for her two forthcoming projects, Thamma and The Girlfriend (releasing in October and November respectively) to be out before a formal announcement of their wedding plans.”

