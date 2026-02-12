Why Tamannaah, Not Deepika

Deepika Padukone, Anushka Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna — the names many on social media floated when Karnataka’s iconic Mysore Sandal Soap sought a contemporary face. Instead, the mantle continues with Tamannaah Bhatia, a decision that has sparked a wider debate about identity and regional pride.

For decades, Mysore Sandal has symbolised Karnataka’s cultural and economic heritage.

Critics argue a Kannadiga actor would have reflected that legacy more authentically. State Minister MB Patil has defended the move, stating that a selection committee, reportedly including Rajinikanth, weighed brand reach and contractual constraints before arriving at the decision.

The appointment has triggered fresh backlash, with some Kannadigas questioning the choice of a non-Kannadiga face for a heritage Karnataka brand.

Online criticism intensified, with one X user writing, “I’m damn sure she doesn’t use Mysore Sandal Soap — all these talks for Rs 7 crore remuneration,” while sharing a video of Tamannaah promoting the product. Another post asked pointedly, “Couldn’t find a single Kannada girl with pan-India reach?”