Why Journaling Still Speaks to Soul

You must remember, your story matters,” says author and motivational speaker Stalina Goodwin. Across generations, the act of putting pen to paper remains a powerful bridge — from gratitude lists and mood trackers to collages of memories. Journaling has become the modern-day emotional outlet — endorsed by wellness coaches, psychiatrists, and readers seeking a pause from the noise

Ananya’s ‘Dear Me’ Moment

On World Mental Health Day, actor Ananya Panday launched her self-journaling kit “Dear Me”, under her So Positive initiative promoting mental health and mindfulness. “Between shoots or travel, whenever I get a moment, I love capturing moments that are precious to me and revisiting them later. It reminds me to pause and appreciate the little things,” says Ananya.

Of course, journaling isn’t new. Anne Frank’s diary remains one of history’s most profound records of courage and resilience. Decades later, Bridget Jones’s Diary made self-expression cool again — turning vulnerability into global relatability. Today, amid endless scrolling, journaling offers something social media can’t: a digital detox and a direct line to the self.

The Science of Reflection

“Wellness isn’t just about stillness — it’s about self-conversation,” says Ritika Sood, Founder of Samatva — Mindful Coaching and Holistic Living. “Writing becomes a mirror of the mind — helping people find clarity, acceptance, and balance. It’s not therapy, but a deeply cathartic and spiritual process.”

Dubai-based coach Manel Shenoy adds, “Every emotion leaves an imprint on the body and mind. Writing acknowledges and helps release that pain — it’s a window to healing.”

Why Handwriting Still Matters

Psychologist Dr Kanan K. Chikhal calls handwriting “brain writing.” “No two scripts are alike — each stroke reflects emotion, personality, and thought. Unlike typing, handwriting engages multiple brain regions, improving focus and memory. The physical act of writing slows us down and deepens emotional engagement,” she explains.

A 2006 study found that participants who journaled about stressful events twice a week reported significantly lower anxiety and depression — even first-time journalers felt more comfortable expressing themselves.

More Than a Trend

Executive coach Shviraj Prashad sums it up, “Journaling isn’t just a wellness trend — it’s a mindful pause. Coaching and NLP build on what therapy began: using writing to transform thought into awareness and awareness into change.”

As the festive season brings its share of chaos and emotion, perhaps the best gift to yourself is simple — a pen, a blank page, and a few honest words.

Celebs who journal

· Jennifer Aniston — credits journaling with keeping her grounded between shoots.

· Reese Witherspoon — begins each day by writing three things she’s grateful for.