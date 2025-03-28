Why Is India’s Oscar Success Rate So Poor?

Deepika Padukone’s recent statement expressing disappointment over India’s performance at the Oscars has reignited discussion about whether the country has truly been able to showcase its cinematic talent on the global stage, especially when it comes to competing for prestigious prizes like the Academy Awards. Contending that the Academy of Motion Pictures had repeatedly snubbed the Indian film industry, the actress, who had the privilege of announcing the Best Song award for ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR at the Oscars 2023, said she believed Indian films were deserving, and that the talent in the country has been ignored, as it had missed out on Oscars multiple times. According to several Industry experts, the issue lies with the selection of the country’s official entry for the Academy Awards.

Movie analyst Girish Wankhede feels that even though a film might win international recognition, the journey for nomination from there is an uphill task. “This can be attributed to various factors, including the effectiveness of marketing campaigns and the financial backing that a film receives,” he explains.

He cites the example of the American romcom Anora which won an Oscar recently. While the film itself was produced on a modest budget of $6 million, the makers, Neon Films, invested an additional $18 million in a robust marketing campaign. This strategic financial support played a crucial role in elevating the film’s visibility and ultimately led to its success at Awards ceremony. Parasite, the first Korean film to win Best Picture (2017) too is a testament to strategic marketing, as well as immersive narrative which resonated with voters and viewers.

RRR’s Oscar campaign cost Team SS Rajamouli close to Rs 8.5 crore. The studio adopted a multi-pronged approach towards marketing and publicity.

“In India, filmmakers like Pan Nalin have attempted to enter the Oscar race, but they frequently face challenges in securing the necessary funding for comprehensive marketing efforts. This raises critical questions about which films should be chosen to represent India — should it be a film like Laapataa Ladies, or one like All We Imagine As Light, or perhaps Tumbaad? Each of these films has unique merits, yet the choice often hinges not only on artistic quality but also on the ability to market the film effectively on a global scale,” Wankhede says. Several Indian actors say they don’t need the validation of the Oscars. Asked if her biopic on Indira Gandhi should be nominated for the Oscars, Kangana Ranaut retorted saying, “America can keep their silly award, we have National Awards.”

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra, whose short film Anuja was nominated for the 79th Academy Awards, says it’s not about validation but representation on a global scale. “I want to see many women, especially filmmakers from India, being able to work in international cinema. There are not many people who are seeking these opportunities and here I am, seeking them for my community. Five years, and we will have an influx of Indians into Hollywood,” she says passionately. Indian films are listed in the highly competitive Foreign Language category. That apart, the Film Federation of India, the official body in charge of the selection process, has been accused of having a myopic view when it comes to international competitions. “Indian selections are often made late. By then, others have started marketing and screening, and limited outreach becomes a core issue. The FFI has its own biases, ranging from region to genre. One needs to choose the best film because it will be representing the country at large,” says a filmmaker.

