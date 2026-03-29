Why Idlis Still Steal Hearts

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor talks about his lifelong love for idlis mixing personal memories with pro tips that make every bite unforgettable. “Growing up in a Punjabi household, idlis were rarely on our radar. That all changed in the 80s when I started my first job in Varanasi! There, we had a South Indian cook named Swamiji but the idlis he made were nothing short of magical. I later learned that our previous general manager had hired him straight from a railway station. That, I think, says it all,” he recalls.

Years down the line, another unforgettable moment came his way. While travelling, heavy rains forced his flight to divert from Mumbai to Chennai. Stranded for a while, he found himself stepping into the legendary Murugan Idli Shop!

“They brought me ghee podi idlis and that first bite is etched in my memory. Now, I am fortunate enough to enjoy genuinely great idlis right at home!”

Fermented rice, lentils... idlis are unforgettable. From classic steamers to bold regional twists, they prove that simple done right is legendary. Celebrity nutritionist Sridevi Jasti, who shapes the diets of stars like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more, is here with her own love-for-idli story. “17 years ago, idlis are what made me stay in India!” Putting a healthy spin on it, she adds: “I don’t just see idli as breakfast, it’s an all-day delight, especially when paired with wholesome chutneys like coconut-almond and ginger, plus a fresh salad on the side! One of the earliest memories that stuck with me was my cousin making idlis with jowar. Today, idlis aren’t just rice, they’re made with millets like jowar, foxtail and millet. What’s evolving too is how we enjoy idlis. Beyond the classic sambar and chutney, I love pairing them with fresh vegetable poriyals.” Calling idli a brilliantly smart dish, the chef adds, “It doesn’t need reinvention, it carries centuries of culinary wisdom. I’ve even sent friends abroad home idli steamers and they’ve been making them regularly. Sometimes, I’ve experimented too, combining freshly ground soaked urad dal with parboiled rice rava and steaming without fermentation.” Soaking, stone-grinding and overnight fermentation were daily rituals, never to be rushed. Today, using millets over polished rice, sprouting lentils and perfecting fermentation are making a strong comeback.

Time for some star power, Tollywood actor Aadi Saikumar reveals: “For a taste of regional flair, Thatte Idli or Kottage Idli, steamed in banana leaves is doing the rounds. Unique twists like the spicy Coorg Idli or Mulgai Idli also highlights our rich diversity of South Indian cuisine. It is getting inventive with punchy creations like Podi Mini Idlis tossed in masala and Rasam Mini Idlis. Or the Sri Lankan Style Idli with potato stew and the Malabar Stew Idli for some coastal flavours! Idlis work wonders for me, light, easy to digest, and so satisfying, especially during long shoots or when I am under the weather. As a child, my sister and I would help my grandmother make them, fussing over every perfect shape!”

Chef Vignesh Ramachandran, the Telugu bidda, takes the story up a notch, saying: “At Coffee Sangam, my Pistachio Podi Idli is a fresh spin on the classic. Idlis paired with non-veg curries are trending like never before! Whether drizzled with ghee and sprinkled with podi or soaked in a decadent mutton curry, the idli is going through its own inventory! Ever since Indonesians brought the art of steaming to South India, idlis evolved from their earlier deep-fried form into the light dumplings we know today. Little has changed since. With electric grinders and large commercial steamers, idlis have become an everyday, healthy staple, far from the special-occasion treat they once were a few decades ago.” Other indulgent options include Podi Benne Idlis, ideal with filter kaapi. Or, idlis being made in seaside kitchens! The list goes on...