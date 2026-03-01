Why Dry and Honey-Roasted Nuts Show Fewer Calories

DEAR DR. BLONZ: Nutrition labels on bulk bins at my local produce store show that dry and honey-roasted nuts are lower in calories and fat than regular roasted or raw nuts. Please explain.

— J.G., Sun City, Arizona

DEAR J.G.: Roasting nuts enhances flavor through chemical reactions that occur with heat. This process can be done with or without oil. Dry roasting uses specially designed ovens and hot air, after which salt, paprika, or other seasonings may be added. On average, about half the weight of a raw nut — and more than 70% of its calories — comes from fat. Dry-roasted nuts contain no added oils, while oil-roasted nuts retain some oil from the roasting process, which accounts for their higher calorie content. Honey-roasted nuts show fewer calories per serving because part of their weight comes from the coating, which contains fewer calories per gram than oil.

Turmeric for psoriasis treatment?





DEAR DR. BLONZ: I am looking into supplements that might help with my psoriasis. One article suggested turmeric but offered no details, and it is no longer online. Can you shed some light on this?

— M.S., Charlotte, North Carolina

DEAR M.S.: Psoriasis (sore-RYE-uh-sis) is a chronic condition that affects the skin and may also involve joints and connective tissue. It occurs when certain immune system cells mistakenly attack the body’s own tissues, leading to inflammation, red patches, and scaly lesions. Joint involvement is known as psoriatic arthritis, and nail changes may also occur.

There is no blood test for psoriasis; diagnosis is based on observation. The condition is not contagious and is not believed to be caused by infection, allergy, diet, or stress. Genetics may play a role, though inheritance patterns are not definitive.

Turmeric (Curcuma longa), a member of the ginger family native to southern Asia, is widely used as a spice and natural colorant. Its pigments and active compounds have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which explains its use in traditional medicine as well as cooking. (More at b.link/btmhdxr.)

While turmeric may help ease symptoms, there is no evidence that it can eliminate psoriasis. Caution is advised with supplements, as higher doses can interact with medications and may pose risks for individuals with gallstones, bile obstruction, ulcers, hyperacidity, blood disorders, or those taking blood thinners. A list of known drug interactions is available at b.link/8kgh73x.

Always inform healthcare providers about supplements you use, and keep a current list for medical visits or emergencies.