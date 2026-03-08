Why Celebrities Are Turning To Positive Affirmations

Doomscrolling on Instagram can trigger waves of emotional highs and lows — one moment you feel on top of the world, the next you’re questioning everything. What if the words you tell yourself could actually shape that reality?

The idea behind affirmations — the belief that consciously repeating positive thoughts can influence mindset and behaviour — has long been championed by wellness coaches and psychologists. Today, it is increasingly being embraced by celebrities seeking emotional balance.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed that she always travels with her deck of affirmation cards, reading one every morning. “I start my day with gratitude, and look at one of the cards which could well be my message for the day,” she shared, describing it as a simple self-care practice that helps boost confidence and ease anxiety.

For many in the entertainment industry, affirmations offer a way to navigate the intense pressure of public life. Actor and singer Manjari Fadnnis says affirmations have had a profound impact on how she sees herself and the energy she brings into every interaction. “Growing up, there were times when I unknowingly allowed other people’s opinions about me to become my own. Some of those opinions weren’t accurate or to my liking, but because I believed them, they slowly affected my self-esteem and confidence,” she says.

In an industry where validation and rejection often coexist, maintaining emotional balance requires a strong inner voice. “For me, affirmations have been that anchor — a way to stay grounded, confident and aligned with who I truly am and want to become,” she adds.

She credits mental health expert Dr Kanan Khatau Chikhal for helping her work on her inner energy.

Reframing the Mind

According to Dr Khatau Chikhal, who works with actors and athletes, people often discover affirmations at a point when their emotional reality feels overwhelming. “For celebrities and athletes, it often shows up as the pressure to maintain a persona, the fear of losing relevance, or emotional whiplash from praise one day and criticism the next,” she explains.

In such moments, affirmations can act as a powerful mental reset. “They redirect perception from fear or scarcity to a grounded inner truth. They help someone step into a different assumption of life — one that supports them instead of overwhelming them.”

One concept she often encourages is imagining that the universe is working in one’s favour. “When people begin to think from that place, the internal tension softens. They stop resisting life and start aligning with it.”

From sports legends to Bollywood stars

The practice of self-affirmation is not new. Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali famously repeated the line “I am the greatest” before stepping into the ring. Tennis champion Novak Djokovic has also spoken about using affirmation mantras and mindfulness techniques to stay calm under pressure.

In Bollywood too, several actors say affirmations help them maintain emotional resilience. Actor Sameera Reddy, who often advocates body positivity, says affirmations helped her develop self-love and accept her changing body after motherhood. “From accepting my weight to embracing my greying hair, the shift began only when I started breaking old thought patterns,” she says.

Actor Alia Bhatt has spoken about using the “mirror technique”, where individuals look at themselves and repeat positive statements. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday recently launched a journalling kit called So Positive, saying writing helps her process thoughts and affirm her own voice.

Her character Bae in the series Call Me Bae even popularised the idea of “Bae affirmations”.

“Earlier I couldn’t enter a party alone and would overthink everything,” Panday admits. “Now I don’t worry as much about things that are beyond my control.” One of her favourite reminders is a sticker that reads “Main apni favourite hoon” — a line made famous by Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character in the film Jab We Met.

The science behind positive thinking

Experts say affirmation cards have surged in popularity because people are looking for practical ways to shape their inner dialogue. The late self-help pioneer Louise Hay popularised the idea that thoughts influence reality, while author Gabrielle Bernstein has created widely used affirmation decks that combine spirituality and psychology.

Mind and wellness coach Ritika Sood says the appeal lies in their simplicity. “Affirmation cards are popular not because people are naive, but because they are seeking deliberate ways to influence their inner dialogue,” she explains.

She points to the work of psychologist Martin Seligman, whose research in positive psychology shows that recalling positive experiences builds resilience and wellbeing. “A consistent practice of affirmations cultivates learned optimism,” she says. “Even before neuroscience spoke about neuroplasticity, both science and spirituality recognised the healing power of positive thought.”

A small act of self-care

For public figures constantly judged by trends, numbers and public opinion, affirmations can create a sense of inner stability. “Before entering high-stakes environments, affirmations help them stay rooted in who they are, not who they are expected to be,” says Dr Khatau Chikhal.

In a world filled with noise and comparison, a small daily reminder to be kinder to oneself might just be the simplest form of self-care.

