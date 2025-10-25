Headline : ‘Why are women expected to follow their partners?’

Intro : Taapsee Pannu flays report that she’s migrating

Byline: Subhash K Jha

A report that she is migrating to Denmark to join her husband, former badminton player Mathias Boe, has incensed actress Taapsee Pannu, who has denied the viral story in no uncertain terms.

“They write and announce anything they feel like. How about some fact-checking before creating a sensational headline?” Taapsee demanded.

The actress, who is busy with multiple projects, says she is very happy being in her own country and has no intention of migrating. “Why are men not asked if they would migrate when they marry a foreigner? Why is a woman expected to follow her spouse to wherever he lives?” she asked.

Taapsee feels such fake headlines make life a little more difficult. “It just adds that nonsensical question to my interviews whenever I speak to the media. Denmark is nowhere in my range of vision. This is such clickbait headline; I don’t want to give it any importance. Best to stub it now,” she asserted.