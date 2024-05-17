Who is Janhvi’s dream man?

Janhvi Kapoor stole the limelight at the launch of the romantic song ‘Dekhha Tenu’ from Mr & Mrs. Mahi, her film with Rajkummar Rao, which was unveiled recently in Mumbai.

The high-voltage love story, which is also charged with drama, shows a failed cricketer, played by Rajkummar, deciding to coach his wife Mahi (Janhvi) as he discerns a knack for the sport in her.

While Rajkummar was her perfect on-screen partner, Janhvi was quizzed about the qualities she looks for her in her ‘other-half’ in real-life.

“Mere sapno ko jo apna sapna banaye, mujjhe himmat de, khushi de. Aur jab mein routi hoon tab mera saath de — aisi qualities honi chahye ussmein,” she replied. Loosely translated, the list reads: Someone who makes my dreams his own, who gives me strength and happiness; someone who supports me when I’m in distress.

And when asked if she’d met someone with these virtues, she replied with a wink, ‘Kyun milna mushkil hai….’. .[Shikhar Pahariya is rumoured to be Janhvi’s boyfriend and her father Boney Kapoor had opened up about them in an interview recently.]

Janhvi’s style sense has been attracting attention of late. She caught the eye at the song release in a pretty white sari. Asked about the importance of style, the actress said, “The styling of actors carries a fair amount of importance — how we dress and look becomes a talking point. I love dressing up, and have fun while doing that. Even in this film, we decided what I would wear, and took care of our accessories too. I’m not a professional stylist, but I love doing it for myself and styling my friends and family.

Mr & Mrs Mahi is the second collaboration between Janhvi and Rajkummar. They had earlier worked together in the horror comedy Roohi. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma who made his debut with Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl. And as for ‘Dekha Tenu,’ the original song was composed by Aadesh Shrivastava, and this new version was written and composed by Jaani and sung by Mohammed Faiz.

The sports drama will hit theatres on May 31.

