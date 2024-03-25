White is right

Styling all-white looks for Indian summers is all about staying cool and chic. From Bollywood trendsetters like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh marching to the airport in layered white looks to actors like Madhuri Dixit, Babil Khan, and Sara Ali Khan slaying top-to-toe all-white style, the season for the white party is here.

Blank canvas:

When going for a head-to-toe white ensemble, especially during the summer or for festive occasions, focus on striking a balance between style and practicality. Play with different textures like cotton, linen, or silk to add depth and visual interest to your outfit. Whether it’s a casual daytime outfit or a dressed-up evening ensemble, all-white never fails to make a statement, remarks Udita Bansal, founder of label trueBrowns. She says, “I’m drawn to the all-white trend for its timeless appeal and versatility. There’s a certain elegance and sophistication that comes with wearing head-to-toe white, making it a favourite among fashion-forward individuals.”

The all-white trend remains popular because of its simplicity and ease of styling. Mixing textures is the key, as Udita recommends,

“It’s better to avoid mixing shades of white to keep the look cohesive. Pairing a white cotton dobby kurta with dobby trousers or a cotton kaftan dress adds depth. Play with different silhouettes, opting for flowy maxi dresses, kaftans, or breezy co-ord sets. A white kaftan, a pair of well-fitted white pants, and a selection of white dresses are my top three essentials for a white wardrobe. Lightweight outerwear, like a white jacket or cardigan, comes in handy for cooler evenings. Neutral footwear, such as nude sandals or white sneakers, completes the ensemble without overpowering all-white look.”

White magic:

Designer Shahin Manan says, “For an Indian summer, styling up your all-white looks leads to picking up light and airy fabrics such as cotton and linen. Flowy dresses, airy shirts, and comfy shorts will be your favorite pieces of clothing. Among the must-haves are a nice well-fitted white shirt, a flowy white dress, white pants or shorts, and a versatile white jacket to keep warm if needed. In case you are choosing a monochrome white look, make sure to style with different textures for depth and interest, accent your neutral look with colorful accessories, and be consistent in colour shades so that your ensemble looks neat and harmonised. Don’t add too many layers or else they will look like they’re coming too bulky.”

Tone-on-tone style:

White is a neutral color that pairs well with almost any other colour, allowing for endless styling possibilities. It is often associated with purity, freshness, and cleanliness, creating a crisp and polished aesthetic that appeals to young fashion enthusiasts. Thanks to their clean and visually appealing aesthetic, the all-white outfits make for stunning Instagram photos letting influencers and bloggers showcase their all-white looks on social media platforms, inspiring others to embrace the trend, informs Charu Sachdev, co-founder of label Dharma.

Statement jewellery, scarves, and belts are a plus, recommends Charu. She says, “The key to accessorizing all-white outfits is to strike a balance between simplicity and impact, allowing the outfit to shine while adding subtle touches of personality and style through carefully chosen accessories. Pay attention to fit and proportions to ensure a well-balanced and flattering silhouette. Incorporate subtle patterns or prints within the same colour family to break up the monotony. Opt for accessories in neutral tones such as beige, tan, or nude to complement the clean and minimalistic look. Interesting textures like straw hats, woven bags, or embellished sandals add depth and dimension to your outfit.”

Statement looks:

White outfits can be a great choice but try not to go overboard with a single colour. Vivek Mishra, chief design officer at the fashion label Fetus, suggests some tips: “Experiment with different shades of white or play with various textures to keep the look interesting. The most important piece for any white outfit is a high-quality white T-shirt. Tees with clean cuts and custom silhouettes can make you stand out, and to elevate your look pair them with wide-leg pants. Mixing different tones of the same hue can create a striking monochromatic look.

This is the perfect time to bring on the monochrome magic in breathable fabrics like cotton and dobby for an easy breezy season. Opt for comfortable and breathable silhouettes to allow air circulation and comfort, and add pops of colour or metallic accents through accessories like backpacks, handbags, and cross-body bags to elevate your all-white ensemble