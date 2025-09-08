‘Which Career Have I Sabotaged?’

Salman Khan has finally broken his silence on allegations that he has sabotaged the careers of fellow actors and filmmakers. On the reality show, the actor addressed the controversy head-on, dismissing the claims as baseless. “Laanchhan bhi daala hai ki kitno ke dubaaye hai. Specially dubaane waale toh mere haath mein hai hi nahi. Lekin aaj kal sab chalta hai na ki career khaa jaayega. Kaunsa career khaaya maine? Par agar khau na toh main apna khud ka career khaa jaunga. (They allege I’ve ruined many careers, but that’s not even in my hands. These days it works to say someone’s sabotaged careers. Which career have I ruined? If anything, I’d ruin my own first),” Salman said.

The actor also admitted to bouts of complacency in his long career: “Sometimes, I get complacent, let things go, and then try to regain my grip).”

Salman’s remarks come days after director Abhinav Kashyap, who helmed Dabangg (Salman’s blockbuster 2010 film), lashed out at the star in a scathing interview. Kashyap accused Salman of being disinterested in acting for decades and described him as a “gunda,” claiming the actor thrives more on celebrity power than cinema.

It may be recalled that earlier, director A.R. Murugadoss also accused Salman of unprofessional behaviour, though in far more measured terms.

For now, Salman seems unfazed, choosing to answer his critics with humour and self-assurance on national television.