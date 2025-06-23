When Tails Stop Wagging

Spending so much time cooped up indoors is really starting to affect how dogs act — and how their owners are reacting to it. More and more pet parents are starting to see some changes in their dogs’ behaviour, like sudden mood swings, unexpected aggression, clinginess, or being unusually quiet.

“My Golden Retriever, Don, used to be lively. But when I started working longer hours, he grew jumpy and withdrawn,” says Pavani, a first-time pet parent and adds, “I thought it was boredom — turns out, it was separation anxiety. I reached out to a behaviourist, started midday check-ins via a dog walk, and created a more stimulating environment at home.”

Now, when she leaves for work, he still waits — but he no longer panics.

Emotional fallout

Veterinarians and animal behaviourists are recognising the emotional challenges that dogs experience in urban living. “Most apartments lack space and stimulation. Without daily exercise or emotional support, dogs either act out or withdraw,” says Dr Anant Nag Bharadwaj, chief veterinarian at Infinity Pet Care. He observes that many young pet owners, especially millennials and Gen Z, adopt pets for companionship without fully understanding the emotional responsibility. “Today’s urban pets, especially newer and more sensitive breeds, need mental stimulation, behavioural support, and steady human connections,” he says.

Ways to cope

People are taking the need for dog-to-dog interaction more seriously, from finding neighbours with pets for evening play sessions to joining dog social clubs. Others are seeking professional help — not just for training, but for understanding their dog’s psychology. “Shih Tzus are known to be aggressive, but Max is calm — thanks to regular behavioural training,” says Akhil, an IT engineer. “Still, I remember the day I left him at a friend’s house, and he didn’t eat, didn’t respond. That’s when I realised emotional security matters more than toys or treats.” Akhil balances his hectic schedule by arranging short playdates and half-hour walks and has even joined a WhatsApp group of fellow dog parents. He’s also explored platforms like Doffair, which help connect pet parents and encourage socialisation.

“We meet for events and dog walks — it keeps both us and the pets social.” While playdates and pet apps are becoming more common in Hyderabad, Dr Anant stresses that behavioural readiness is essential. “I’ve seen dogs get injured at playdates simply because they weren’t trained to interact,” he says.