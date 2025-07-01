When Melody Meets Virality

There is something about the song ‘Koyila’ that hooks you in immediately. The combination of a catchy retro tune delivered in a buttery smooth voice has made it the internet’s earworm within a few days. The man behind the viral song — Vijai Bulganin — is not a stranger to success. Vijai, who composed and sang ‘Koyila’, won wide recognition for his score for the hit movie Baby. He composed music for the recent critically-acclaimed movie Court too.

When asked about how he came out with the tune for ‘Koyila’, the singer says: “I was trying to create something different and fun. I was thinking about the Ilaiyaraaja and SP Balasubrahmanyam era and they have inspired me in composing this track,” said the singer who comfortably strikes a balance between the world of film and independent music. Talking about his musical journey, this singer from Kakinada says that he grew up in a family where there were many music enthusiasts. He took a few classes from teachers in Kakinada and Vizag, though he did not pursue any formal degree in music.

“My big break came when I met actor and comedian Saptagiri. He was impressed by my compositions and offered me the chance to be a music director in Saptagiri Express. During the audio release of the music, power star Pawan Kalyan was the chief guest. He loved my songs and encouraged me to make more music. His words still provide me encouragement in my journey,” says Vijai.

The music director also received recognition during the pandemic after the release of his Telugu-Tamil bilingual track ‘Daare Ledha /Vaanam Thondraadho’. The song that acknowledged the efforts of frontline workers became a tool to raise awareness about safety protocols.

Bulganin has also successfully collaborated with filmmaker Vinay Shanmugam to produce hit music videos that have received millions of views. For example, their song, ‘Chustu Chustune Rojulu Gadiche’, which released four years ago, has 92 million views till now. “A good song will always be appreciated, irrespective of whether it belongs to a movie or is an independent track. The internet has made it possible for composers to express their talents. The covers of old songs too receive good response,” says the musician who is working on five projects now, including a film backed by producer Dil Raju.

When asked if there is a story behind his name, the singer-composer explains: “My grandfather named my father Bulganin after the Soviet leader Nikolai Bulganin. After that, I attached his name to mine. I want that whatever fame I earn, it should be attached to his name.”