When Learning a Language Is Not a Choice

The government’s decision to make Telugu mandatory as the second language in the school curriculum has met stiff opposition from a section of parents. We talked to a few of them to understand their fears and concerns.

It feels overwhelming

I respect the Telangana government’s intent behind making Telugu mandatory. But as a parent, it does feel a little overwhelming. My son is already studying English as his first language, Hindi as his second language. We speak Bengali at home, and now adding Telugu from such an early stage might be tough without enough support. The main problem is that none of us knows Telugu at home. While I want my child to feel rooted in the place we now call home, I also hope the system remains inclusive and considerate of families like ours.

— Priyanka Mallik, quality engineering leader

Challenge for those with transferable jobs

Learning Telugu as a third language presents a significant challenge for children of non-local, transferable job holders. Each relocation to a new city means starting a new regional language from scratch. This issue becomes particularly acute in higher classes, where the syllabus is more demanding.

— Rashi Gupta, housewife

Can become a burden later

When families move, mandatory Telugu becomes a burden rather than an asset. A child who learns Telugu in Hyderabad should also have the option to learn Hindi or another language that might serve them better if they move . Instead of this sudden mandate, introduce Telugu as a third language option first.

— Chhaya Sharma, founder of Hyderabad Moms

Better as a third language

During my school years, Telugu was offered as a third language. Without pressure, we learned it happily—reading, writing, speaking, and using it in everyday situations. Mandating Telugu as a second language for all students, regardless of their background or curriculum, feels rigid and may create stress. A more flexible approach—offering it as a third language or elective—would encourage genuine interest and better learning outcomes. Children learn best when they’re given space and support, not compulsion.

— Siddharth Shah, founder, assetNX India private limited

Need for inclusive approach

As a parent, an IT professional, and an actor, I appreciate the intent behind making Telugu mandatory—it fosters respect for local culture and opens doors to language-sensitive industries. However, for children like mine from non-Telugu backgrounds, it can add academic pressure. If families relocate, adapting to another regional language becomes challenging. A more inclusive approach—focusing on basic spoken Telugu in early grades and offering flexibility later—can balance cultural integration with practical needs.

— Partha Pratim Mallik, IT program manager, actor