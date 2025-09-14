When Deepika Works, Ranveer Takes Over Daddy Duties

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have worked out a clear parenting pact for their daughter, Dua: only one parent will travel or work at a time. Come October, Deepika will be in Abu Dhabi for almost a month-long shoot, while Ranveer stays back to take charge of babysitting. A close friend of the couple shares, “For Deepika, her daughter’s comfort and safety are non-negotiable. Leaving Dua solely with a nanny is out of the question. When Deepika is away, Ranveer steps in completely.”



