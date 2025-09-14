When Deepika Works, Ranveer Takes Over Daddy Duties
Next month the actress is travelling to Abu Dhabi for Atlee’s film with Allu Arjun
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have worked out a clear parenting pact for their daughter, Dua: only one parent will travel or work at a time. Come October, Deepika will be in Abu Dhabi for almost a month-long shoot, while Ranveer stays back to take charge of babysitting. A close friend of the couple shares, “For Deepika, her daughter’s comfort and safety are non-negotiable. Leaving Dua solely with a nanny is out of the question. When Deepika is away, Ranveer steps in completely.”
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
