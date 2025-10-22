When Cricketers Turn Talk Show Guests, Morals Take a Backseat

In an era where cricketing legends double as digital influencers, the foundations of honest critique are fast eroding. The latest flashpoint? Gautam Gambhir’s fiery defence of young pacer Harshit Rana, after former India captain Kris Srikkanth and spinner R. Ashwin publicly questioned Rana’s selection, alleging favouritism and Gambhir’s undue influence.

But beneath the surface of this spat lies a deeper story: the transformation of cricket commentary into a ratings-driven spectacle, where ex-cricketers trade ethics for eyeballs.

Gambhir vs Srikkanth: A Selection Storm

It began with Srikkanth’s YouTube claim that Harshit Rana’s inclusion in the national squad was orchestrated by Gambhir, who had mentored Rana during his stint at Kolkata Knight Riders. The implication was that Rana was picked because he was a ‘yes man.’ Gambhir hit back hard. “His father is not an ex-cricketer or selector. He’s earned his place through sheer talent,” Gambhir said, calling the allegations “shameful” and accusing Srikkanth of targeting a youngster for digital clout.

R. Ashwin, too, reportedly echoed doubts about Rana’s selection, adding fuel to the fire.

Shravan Kumar speaks out

Amid the noise, one voice stood out — that of Shravan Kumar, Harshit Rana’s childhood coach. “He’s been with me since fifth standard at Ganga Vihar School and trains at my Rohtak Road Cricket Academy. He has talent and justifies his selection,” Shravan told DC.

He didn’t hold back on the critics either: “Srikkanth and Ashwin are just trying to boost their YouTube ratings. Srikkanth seems to have forgotten his own son Anirudh’s inclusion in India A when he was selector. And Ashwin should reflect on his own overseas performances before pointing fingers.”

Shravan also revealed that Harshit was initially a net bowler at KKR, where Gambhir spotted his potential and backed him for the IPL squad, which eventually paved the way for national recognition.

Cricket Commentary or celebrity chat show?

The issue isn’t about just one player. With YouTube channels, podcasts and Instagram reels becoming the new commentary box, the focus has shifted from sharing insights to becoming viral, and the method used is often provocation. The result is a media ecosystem where truth is optional, and controversy is currency.