What’s Behind Sudden ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Buzz?

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 remains unstoppable at the box office and so does the outpouring of love from the industry — particularly from the Southern film fraternity. Several southern stalwarts have taken to social media to hail the film and its team. Rajamouli described the sequel as surpassing the original in both scale and emotional depth, while Rajinikanth called it “box office ka baap.”





As the applause grows louder, the pattern feels familiar — is it a planned exercise?





Just weeks ago, the Hindi film industry came together in unison to praise Rani Mukerji following the trailer launch of Mardaani 3. From Shah Rukh to Akshay, Kareena to Katrina, almost every prominent name publicly endorsed the film. Industry insiders suggested that the coordinated outpouring was encouraged by YRFs’ top brass to sustain buzz around the project.





Cut to Dhurandhar, and the chorus appears to have shifted.

This time, it is the South leading the conversation, while many B-town A-listers — so visibly vocal earlier — have remained largely silent. With the exception of a few voices, including Alia, Hrithik and Ayushmann, they mostly stayed away from publicly praising the film.

It’s all about power

The contrast raises a larger question: why does the industry speak in such strong unison at times and fall silent at others?

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel believes the answer lies in the industry’s transactional nature. “It’s about dynamics. Rani, apart from being an exceptional actor, represents a very strong studio with longstanding ties within the fraternity. Some endorsements are genuine, but others come out of obligation. With Dhurandhar, people have their own cliques. There’s insecurity and jealousy about aligning with certain ideologies”.

Aditya Dhar, just three films old, is now being hailed as a “superstar director.” Alongside him, Yami Gautam — once seen as an outsider struggling to find her footing — has also witnessed a surge of appreciation for her recent work. Their virality, say insiders, has altered industry equations.

“It’s all about power,” says an industry insider. “Aditya and Yami are not your typical filmi couple, but they’ve now emerged as a power duo. There’s also the hope of future collabs. URI changed Vicky Kaushal’s fortunes and now Dhurandhar has done the same for its cast.”

Mutual admiration

Film expert Girish Wankhede sees it as a sign of a more collaborative industry. “Mutual recognition reinforces respect for craft. Storytelling, performance and scale are being celebrated irrespective of language.” Still, the larger question remains. In an industry that often claims it’s “to each their own,” the sudden chorus for selective films suggests there is an agenda. Prakash Raj, notably absent from the celebratory chorus, described it as a sign of “obligation” reaching an industry that has traditionally remained removed from such promotional displays.