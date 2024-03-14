What the muck, Musk?

Anything Elon Musk says, whether it be on technology, automobiles, rockets, or even governments, is regarded seriously by many worldwide. In addition to making him look foolish, the tech enthusiast’s ridiculous claim that “hormonal birth control makes you fat, doubles your risk of depression, and triples the risk of suicide” during a conversation about women’s health serves as a reminder for the wealthy and well-known to speak out responsibly on important issues, especially those pertaining to women’s health.

Musk’s bizarre theories

Slamming Musk for his outlandish claims, many in the medical fraternity are warning women not to follow Musk’s bizarre theories. Women’s health experts claim that birth control is complex and that studies on its negative effects have not been able to establish a cause-and-effect relationship. However, they contend that Musk’s claims, despite being untrue, capitalise on young women's increasing inclination to give up all forms of birth control.

Concerns within the fraternity

Doctors caution that while more women are thinking about stopping chemical birth control, they shouldn’t depend just on Musk’s tweet, as there are many errors in it. Stating that Musk’s claims about hormonal birth control have raised concerns within the medical fraternity, Dr. Vasundara Cheepurupalli, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Cosmetic Gynaecologist and Obstetrician at KIMS Cuddles, feels that while it’s important to recognise that every medication, including birth control, comes with potential side effects, it’s equally crucial to understand the facts in context. “Hormonal birth control has been a transformative tool for countless individuals in managing their reproductive health. However, like any medication, it may not be suitable for everyone, and side effects can vary from person to person,” Dr Vasundara explains.

It’s understandable that some individuals may be hesitant about using hormonal birth control, especially if they’ve heard alarming statements like the one made by Musk.

“However, it’s essential to remember that healthcare decisions should be based on accurate information and consultation with a qualified healthcare provider.” As a gynaecologist, says Dr Vasundhara, people need to discuss issues about reproductive health openly and confidentially. “One deserves personalised care tailored to their needs and preferences,” she says, adding that people should have access to accurate information and the support they need to make informed decisions about their health and well-being.

Pills work differently

Dr Vaishali Joshi, obstetrician and gynaecologist from Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, informs us that birth control pills are of two types: one that contains both oestrogen and progesterone hormones, also called oral contraceptives (OC) pills, and the other that contains only progesterone hormone.

“The OC pills of the older generation contained high doses of hormones, which were a main cause of weight gain and mood changes. The newer generation of pills has the minimal required doses,” she points out. The third-generation progesterone hormone-containing contraceptive pills actually reduce water retention and, hence, can reduce weight marginally. “Everyone reacts to medicines differently; hence, one cannot presume every woman will have all the side effects of pills,” she says.

The main reason for weight gain is lifestyle issues and underlying undiagnosed depression, which can lead to social isolation and suicidal thoughts.

“The birth control pills are beneficial in providing effective contraception, treating period problems, and treating polycystic ovarian syndrome. One has to carefully study evidence before blaming all the problems to birth control pills,” she says.

Musk’s controversial post

“Hormonal birth control makes you fat, doubles risk of depression & triples risk of suicide. This is the clear scientific consensus, but very few people seem to know it.”