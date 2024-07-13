What the Freud

Russian President Joe Biden….oh no, sorry, the US President ! Tollywood superstar Kangana Ranaut..wait, what? She is a Bollywood star! Call it a gaffe, slip of the tongue or short term memory loss — it just happens. It keeps happening with Joe Biden — the latest being “Zelenskyy is Putin, Kalama Harris is Trump” — gaffes. It happened with Kangana Ranaut who “made” Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose the first Prime Minister of India instead of Jawaharlal Nehru. She even ended up targeting her own party MP Tejaswi Surya instead of Tejashwi Yadav! A Freudian slip embarrasses a lot of people, especially if one is a celebrity or in public life. Is it a sign of a serious mental health issue?

Brain-tongue mismatch

Consultant psychologist, TEDx speaker, and founder of Mind Wellness, Dr Era Dutta says the psychology behind a Freudian slip lies in the idea that our unconscious mind holds repressed thoughts, desires, and conflicts. “When a slip occurs, it may reflect underlying emotions or unresolved issues that surface unintentionally. So basically, all that we may have buried down is coming out unfiltered,” she explains. She says even seemingly trivial errors in speech or behaviour can provide insight into a person’s true feelings or psychological state, highlighting the complex interplay between the conscious and unconscious.

“Sometimes, we speak faster than we think, resulting in a brain-tongue mismatch due to the variable speed of processing and output. This too can lead to a slipped tongue,” says Dr Era.

Could it mean an underlying issue?

It doesn’t necessarily indicate a specific condition. It is a common day-to-day occurrence because of the reasons mentioned above. However, if the occurrence becomes more frequent, it may warrant evaluation for attention issues, memory, language, and neuropsychiatric aspects, according to Era.

Not the end of the world

Freudian slips are not fatal. Stay calm, acknowledge the mistake, and refocus your thoughts for a smoother recovery, says Dr Prerna Kohli, clinical psychologist and founder of MindTribe.in.

Doors to the Unconscious

Dr Prerna views Freudian slips as windows into the unconscious mind, which can provide valuable insights into unresolved conflicts, suppressed emotions, or hidden thoughts. “While these slips are usually minor and fleeting, they offer clues about what’s happening beneath the surface of our conscious awareness. Freudian slips are generally not indicative of serious mental health problems. They are a normal part of human psychology and can happen to anyone.” Dr Prerna says these slips are often linked to momentary lapses in attention, stress, or fatigue rather than any severe psychological disorder. “However, if someone experiences frequent slips along with other symptoms like significant memory lapses or confusion, it may be worth exploring further with a mental health professional,” she advises. To avoid Freudian slips, practice mindful thinking and speaking. “Controlled behaviour and awareness help keep our true thoughts in check,” says Dr Prerna.

Beyond excuse

A slip of the tongue isn’t a good excuse. Celebrities, who join politics like Kangana Ranaut, can’t afford to be uninformed about important issues, especially in the age of social media, says Kotimreddy Vinay Reddy, General Secretary, Congress Party.

What causes slips of the tongue?

High levels of stress and anxiety can reduce our cognitive control, making slips more likely.

Lack of sleep or physical exhaustion can impair our cognitive functions, leading to errors in speech or memory.

It also happens when multi-tasking.

“When we try to focus on multiple things simultaneously, our cognitive load increases, which can result in slips,” says Dr Prerna.

Are Freudian slips cured?

Dr Prerna says Freudian slips themselves do not require a cure, as they are a natural part of how our minds work.

Managing the underlying factors that contribute to these slips can help reduce their frequency.

Techniques such as stress reduction, mindfulness, improved sleep hygiene, and addressing any unresolved psychological issues through therapy can be beneficial.

While they are generally not a cause for concern, understanding and managing the contributing factors can help minimise their occurrence.”

“Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president (if) I think she’s not qualified to be president,” Biden introduced Zelensky as: “Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin!” — Joe Biden

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar startled everyone when he said that he wished Narendra Modi would become the chief minister again, instead of saying Prime Minister.

Shivpal Yadav made a mistake during a recent electoral meeting in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, telling people to ensure that on May 7, “the BJP should win with a huge margin.”

Sambit Patra, the BJP’s Puri candidate, caused a political uproar with his statement that “Lord Jagannath is a follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” It caused a major political crisis. As a result, Sambit Patra described it as an unintentional mistake.

Former Maharashtra president Minister Ashok Chavan, who

moved from the Congress party to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accidentally called Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar the Mumbai Congress chief.

Example of misspeaking

Alternately, if you call your current lover by the name of your ex-lover, you might say “I love you” instead of “I like you.”

Another common one is to call a teacher “mom” instead of “ma’am.”

Netas Slip

Rahul Gandhi made a mistake listing oil and grocery costs, which had climbed over eight years, a few years ago. Gandhi listed petrol, diesel, mustard oil, and milk prices and compared them to 2014. Gandhi mentioned atta and its price per litre before noticing his mistake and changing it to ‘kg.’

Himanta Biswa, the Assam Chief Minister, thanked Prime Minister Amit Shah and Home Minister Narendra Modi for their leadership and inspiration in 2022.