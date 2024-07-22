What I’ve won is appreciation for my talent

Like the title of her latest, Sarfira, she is ‘unhinged’ in real life, says Radhika Madan. Her decision to move, bag and baggage, from Delhi to Mumbai, to pursue a career in acting with no formal training was perhaps the craziest decision she has ever taken, she admits.

But it actually stood her in good stead. The 29-year-old was not only the youngest jury member at the International Emmy Awards in 2023 but has also made a habit of winning accolades for her nuanced performances in films.

Hooked by Rani

Radhika reveals that she agreed to do Sarfira, the Hindi remake of Suriya’s Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru, primarily because she wanted to work with director Sudha Kongara. “I had no idea Akshay sir was to be part of the project. I found the character of Rani so badass. She is empowered, passionate and fiery. This came to me after I finished Sanaa, which was difficult for me. I was in a dark space mentally at that point, and this character reminded me of what and who I was.”

Looking beyond the age-gap

Playing the romantic lead opposite the 58-year-old Akshay Kumar once again highlighted Bollywood’s May-December castings. The age gap between the heroes and their leading ladies only seems to be getting wider. But Radhika is quick to defend the trend.

“Yes, I would love to see scripts where the roles are reversed. I think we saw it in the Suitable Boy, between Tabu ma’am and Ishaan, and it was amazing. But there are few roles like this. In this case, it was acknowledged from the word go that Rani, my character, was way younger than Akshay sir’s Vir. I found it deep and layered. Even though society was telling her she should think again because of the age difference, she goes beyond the superficial,” says Radhika.

What the numbers don’t say

Even though the film received good reviews, it did not translate into box office numbers. Sarfira has made around Rs 20 crores in an industry where worth is directly proportional to box office numbers, especially for outsiders.

“Since I came from outside, I didn't know how box office numbers affected one’s career and ability to get work. I was getting appreciated and I was getting work, and it was only later that I realized that it is very important. If I go by my track record, I don’t have great box office numbers, be it for Patakha or Angrezi Medium, but what I have is appreciation for my talent, and that’s brought me work. So, I now focus on what’s in my control: Box office, marketing and promotions are not within my ambit,” she says.

Not limited to ‘Safe Zone’

There is a streak of optimism in Radhika which is hard to miss. The actor, who has travelled across film festivals with Sudhanshu Saria’s social drama Sanaa, about a woman grappling with ambition and trauma, says her focus has been to work outside her comfort zone.

“Post Patakha I was inundated with rural roles, post Angrezi Medium, with coming-of-age and slice-of-life stories. I don’t ever want to play anything in my safe zone; I want to showcase my versatility so that filmmakers and audiences know what I bring to the table. There is enough for everyone to get everything,” she asserts.

Describing her journey as a jury member at the Emmys as enriching, Radhika says, “You meet people who have created amazing work, experienced the biggest highs and lows.”

