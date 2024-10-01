What is dopamine culture and why does it matter?

Coined by Dr. Anna Lembke in her book Dopamine Nation, the term refers to our growing addiction to quick-fix pleasures, particularly through social media. From preferring reels over documentaries to swiping right on dating apps instead of investing in relationships, dopamine-driven behaviors are becoming the norm. What’s driving this?

According to psychologist Rithika Krishnan from Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, our brains are wired for pleasure. The more we indulge in content that gives us dopamine hits, the more we crave. It’s a slippery slope, if unchecked, can lead to serious addictive behavior.

Pravin Patel, Chairman of HoF Pharmaceuticals, warns of the dangers of confusing instant gratification with happiness. He believes balance is key. “A digital way of operating has ushered in an era of instant gratification. Young people are constantly seeking constant stimulation, either in the form of social media likes or via apps that fulfil needs within minutes, thereby confusing gratification with happiness. The impact of this kind of a lifestyle on one’s emotional and physical health has been well documented. It is extremely challenging, given that we live in a digital world, but there is a need for mindful usage of technology.”

Psychologist Niranjani Jain recommends simple habits like disconnecting from devices at the end of the day and practicing mental journaling. Reflecting on what brings genuine joy can help counter the effects of constant online stimulation.

Ironically, for a generation that’s adept at self-care and setting boundaries, the resolve to saving yourself from being consumed by the dopamine culture lies in the same — Making conscious efforts to disassociate and disconnect if need be. Taking adequate measures to unwind offline at the end of a long day, over mindless scrolling is a simple yet powerful tip, suggests Niranjani Jain, a psychologist. “One thing that really helps and that I make my clients do is mental journaling. This should be done when you are in bed ready to sleep. You start by recalling everything that you did that day from the start of the day to the end and take notes of what were the things that really made you happy, relaxed etc. and what are the things that you did but didn’t like or would like to change. After determining what you want to change mentally replace that memory with how that thing could be improved. If one does this even for a week one can see significant changes. Lastly, I would say if you are someone who is struggling with this, please seek help. Sometimes a little help is all you need to get on the right track,” she infers.

Citing that the first step to a sustainable solution lies in self-introspection, Krishnan says, “To bring about a balance, it’s best to identify the compulsive smartphone urges one is experiencing. Only then will you be successful in replacing the addictive behaviours with healthy activities such as exercise, meditation, reading... and just being — permitting ourselves some boredom, in the moment!”