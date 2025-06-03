What Belongs to You Can't Be Taken Away

Dhanush has come out strongly against negativity and rumour-mongering. “Say whatever you want about me, spread as many rumours as you like. But remember, all those who are here are not just my fans but my companions of 23 years,” he said.

Stressing that a few rumours could not bring him down after his long journey in cinema, he said, “There was a time when I didn’t have money even for a meal. Today, I am in a good place. But no matter what situation I am in, I will remain happy and peaceful.”

Thanking his fans for being pillars of strength, Dhanush said, “Peace and happiness are within you. Don’t go looking for them outside. What belongs to you cannot be taken away by anyone else.”

Shooting his first scene in Kuberaa as a barefoot beggar wearing tattered clothes under the blazing Tirupati sun, Dhanush said, had reminded him of life’s deeper truths. It called to mind an experience in Banaras while shooting for Raanjhanaa amidst funeral pyres, he added. There, he had realised that money and worldly pleasures are nothing. What matters is purity of the soul.