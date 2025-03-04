Wellbeing wardrobe

With ‘Athleisure’ continuing to grow, versatile styles that blend style with functionality and encourage an active lifestyle have found their way into everyday wardrobes, and are no longer restricted to just the gym, says Lavanya Ahuja, founder of Lavanya Ahuja. “Clothing made from materials that offer health benefits such as built in UV protection and antimicrobial properties are gaining popularity, while emphasis on fabrics such as bamboo, organic cottons and linens that promote relaxation and well-being is also growing,” adds Lavanya.

Colours & wellbeing

Fashion is no longer just about aesthetics; it’s about how we feel. “Colours also influence well-being — soft pastels soothe, while earthy neutrals ground us. Flowing silhouettes encourage mindfulness, and lightweight textiles support skin health,” says Tanya Arora, founder, Echo Studio. “Fashion brands are incorporating elements like colour therapy and ‘glimmers’, a psychological term that describes small moments of joy, as ways to boost mental as well as physical health,” adds Lavanya.

The Aesthetics of Wellness

Today’s creations showcase uplifting textures, calming hues, and comfortable shapes, enhancing self-assurance and holistic wellness.

“Fashion is about how a garment makes you feel. Whether it’s a powerful blazer or a fluid dress, our pieces are designed to empower, inspire positivity, and enhance balance. True luxury is not just about appearance; it’s about feeling your absolute best, both mentally and physically,” says Dinaaz Gabrani, founder of White by Dinaaz.

Fabric frequencies

The garments we choose to adorn ourselves with influence not just our surroundings but also our essence — our emotions, actions, and vitality. Studies indicate that lightweight materials such as linen, hemp, organic cotton, and wool can enhance vitality, whereas heavier synthetic fabrics may deplete it. This dynamic encourages us to reflect on the fabrics we choose and their influence on our vitality and overall wellness.

Dr Jaishree Sharad, celebrity cosmetic dermatologist and board director, International Society of Dermatologic Surgery, lists out tips for finding the right fabrics and styles.

Additional Tips

l Wash new clothes before wearing to remove chemicals and irritants.

l Use a mild, fragrance-free detergent and avoid fabric softeners.

l Layer cotton underneath wool or synthetic outerwear in cold weather.

Best Clothing Choices:

Soft, breathable fabrics like cotton, bamboo, silk, or Tencel.

Loose-fitting clothes for comfort:

l Seamless or tag-free options to avoid irritation.

l Moisture-wicking fabrics in warmer weather to keep dry and prevent flare-ups.

Clothing to Avoid:

l Wool, synthetic fabrics, and tight elastic bands.

l Heavy or layered fabrics that overheat the skin.

