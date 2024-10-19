Well-Red Ladies

Red is not just a colour, it's a state of mind. Red is synonymous with Karwa Chauth! The fiery red colour represents love, desire, and marital bliss. This festival is celebrated by married women who fast without water from sunrise to moonrise and pray for the longevity of their husbands. On this day, married women dress up largely in red attire, including red bangles, bindis, and sindoor! They celebrate shades of red, such as crimson, cherry, rose, scarlet, tomato red burgundy, chilli red etc.

Significance of Red

Red is associated with Goddess Durga, the incarnation of divine energy and strength. Red, the sensual colour symbolises passion and energy. It represents life and vitality. The red colour is believed to bring good luck to the matrimonial ceremony. It is believed that bindi retains energy, strengthens concentration and also protects against bad luck. Planet Mars which is red is associated with marriage so red is worn by brides and the groom’s forehead is adorned with red tilak.

“Red, a vibrant colour, is not just a fashion choice but a cultural symbol, representing auspiciousness and joy. The association with Goddess Laxmi adds to its importance, representing wealth and good fortune. Besides Indian brides wearing it for their wedding, they also wear it during the Karva Chauth festival. Bolly-wood and social media have also played a huge role in popularizing this tradition, with many women opting to wear stunning red outfits. It’s a vibrant celebration of love and cultural heritage! And traditional attire like sarees, lehengas, shararas and Kurtis is the preferred choice for many women,” says designer Swapna Anumolu of ‘Mishru’ stores in Hyderabad and New Delhi.

Red attracts instant attention. It looks glamorous and regal. When it comes to red sarees there is a lot to choose. Traditional sarees never cease to fail in their charm, richness and style. Banarasi silk is classic and simply opulent. Kanjivaram silk has a luxurious texture making it ideal for Karva Chauth. Chanderi, a blend of elegance and lightness also looks graceful. You can go in for Patolas, bandhinis, lehariyas, and much more! Today one also can opt for pre-pleated sarees or designer lehenga style sarees in satins, chiffons and georgettes with fancy blouses to create a red ensemble, blending tradition and contemporary aesthetics.

Wear Red In Style

Red is always in vogue and it is all about the different fabrics, embroidery, borders, sequins and styling which make the outfit trendier. Besides sarees, women also can opt for lehengas, shararas, kurtis etc. Different kinds of kurtis ranging from spaghetti straps to full sleeves are in fashion. The length of a kurti may vary, it can be short or long till the ankle, asymmetrical, A-line or Anarkali!

“Red, the colour of love and prosperity, has always been central to our collections, especially during festive times. We aim to evoke the emotions that make Karva Chauth so special. Pair your red outfit with a contrasting dupatta in softer shades like gold, ivory, or pastel pink. This balances the boldness of red while adding a refreshing twist. Instead of heavy embellishments, opt for lighter fabrics like georgette with intricate yet delicate embroidery. This helps to look sophisticated. Go for an all-red outfit, but choose one with tone-on-tone embroidery, where the embellishments are in varying shades of red,” suggests Raghav Mittal, Designer at Carma India.

Karva Chauth’s look is incomplete without red bangles and churas. Deepali Arora of the bridal chura.com, from Hisar Haryana who designs churas for weddings and Karva Chauth says, “Red is the colour of love and is a sacred colour. Be it the first, or twenty-fifth Karva Chauth women like to wear red churas on this day. Our Churas are made of shell pearls (seep) and they are embellished with Kundan and other stones etc. We also make on-order churas with names of the couple and also their images”.

Red Accessories

Karva Chauth puja accessories are also largely made in red along with other colours. “Our Karva Chauth sets are designed using opulent brocade, Banarasi, and silk fabrics, accentuated with intricate gota work, detailed laces, and ornate borders. While traditional red remains a favourite, many clients love adding a modern twist with floral and Western touches. We have sets with matching puja thali covers, Kalash (karwa), glasses, diyas, channi, mithai boxes, and potlis. We also offer fresh floral Karva Chauth sets, including accessories like kaleeras, and specially designed puja room setups to add to the celebration”, states Srishti Kapur, Founder of Floral Art Mumbai.

The tradition of wearing red on Karwa Chauth is a time-honoured custom. Embrace the beauty of red in style with subtle bling this Karva Chauth. Deck up in solah shringar to look the best!